Apple TV+ proceed to flex their muscular tissues within the streaming world with extra massive names combining to carry Defending Jacob to life on the small display screen.

Based mostly on a novel of the identical title, the present – starring Marvel famous person Chris Evans – will faucet into the more and more widespread crime drama market.

Try our full information to Defending Jacob together with solid particulars, the idea plot and easy methods to watch.

When is Defending Jacob released on Apple TV?

Defending Jacob will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday 24th April 2020.

Who is within the solid of Defending Jacob?

Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and Jaeden Martell (IT: Chapter 1, Knives Out) lead the solid which additionally contains Cherry Jones (24), Pablo Schreiber (The Wire, American Gods), Sakina Jaffrey (Home of Playing cards, Timeless), Betty Gabriel (Get Out) and J.Okay. Simmons (Regulation & Order, Oz).

The sequence was created by Mark Bomback who has tailored a e book of the identical title written by William Landay.

What is Defending Jacob about?

The present follows the journey of an assistant district lawyer Andy Barber who is tipped off that his 14-year-old son Jacob might have been concerned within the homicide of certainly one of his classmates.

The Barber household – together with spouse and mom Laurie – are thrown into turmoil, and regardless of the insistence of his innocence, proof begins to stack up towards the teen.

Is there a trailer for Defending Jacob?

Sure – you possibly can watch the official teaser under.

How can I watch Defending Jacob?

All eight episodes might be out there to stream solely on Apple TV+ world wide.

Will there be a season 2 of Defending Jacob?

Because the present is based mostly on a e book, it could be trickier for Apple to squeeze one other sequence from Defending Jacob.

After all, if it takes off, there may very well be a clamour to increase the run of the present however it will almost certainly be based mostly exterior of the supply materials.

Try what else is on with our TV Information