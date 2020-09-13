When is Descendants 4 on TV?

Disney Channel movie Descendants Three noticed the return of Mal, Evie, Jay, and Carlos – all offspring of famed Disney villains, and heirs to evil dynasties.

Nevertheless, the demise of one of many movie franchise’s stars, Cameron Boyce, has forged doubt over the potential of one other instalment within the movie sequence.

Will there be a fourth film? Right here’s all the things you have to learn about Descendants 4.

Is there going to be a Descendants 4?

Descendants Three proved well-liked with followers, following the youngsters as they returned to the Isle of the Misplaced, searching for out extra villainous offspring to affix them at Auradon Prep faculty.

Earlier movies have ended with a personality turning to the digital camera to say, “You didn’t suppose this was the tip of the story, did you?” Nevertheless, Descendants Three didn’t – suggesting that it might really be the tip for the franchise.

The third movie additionally marked Cameron Boyce’s remaining look in his position Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil. He died on sixth July 2019 on account of epilepsy problems, and Descendants Three was devoted to his reminiscence.

You imply all the things to us ???? pic.twitter.com/yIuesmkemn — Descendants 3 (@descendants) August 3, 2019

Descendants 4 forged

The earlier movies have focussed on an everyday forged. Along with Cameron Boyce, the movies additionally starred:

Mal , daughter of Maleficent – Dove Cameron (Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D., Liv and Maddie)

, daughter of Maleficent – Dove Cameron (Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D., Liv and Maddie) Jay , son of Jafar – Booboo Stewart (The Twilight Saga, X-Males: Days of Future Previous)

, son of Jafar – Booboo Stewart (The Twilight Saga, X-Males: Days of Future Previous) Evie , daughter of the Evil Queen – Sofia Carson (Austin & Ally, Tini: The Film)

, daughter of the Evil Queen – Sofia Carson (Austin & Ally, Tini: The Film) Ben , son of Magnificence and the Beast’s Belle – Mitchell Hope

, son of Magnificence and the Beast’s Belle – Mitchell Hope Jane , daughter of the Honest Godmother – Brenna D’Amico (Rooster Women, Loopy Great)

, daughter of the Honest Godmother – Brenna D’Amico (Rooster Women, Loopy Great) Fairy Godmother – Melanie Paxson (Cupid, Joyful Household)

– Melanie Paxson (Cupid, Joyful Household) Belle – Keegan Connor Tracy (Supernatural, The Magicians)

– Keegan Connor Tracy (Supernatural, The Magicians) Beast – Dan Payne (Stargate, Watchmen)

– Dan Payne (Stargate, Watchmen) Hades – Cheyenne Jackson (Glee, 30 Rock)

It’s not recognized whether or not a fourth movie (if commissioned) would function the common forged, or whether or not Disney Channel would recenter the story with totally different teen protagonists, with a special storyline.

Descendants 4 trailer

There’s been no confirmed fourth movie; within the meantime you may watch the earlier trailer to get a really feel for the franchise.

You may signal as much as Disney Plus for £59.99 a yr (or £5.99 a month). Take a look at our record of the most effective TV reveals on Disney+ and see what else is on with our TV Information.