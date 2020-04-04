When is Descendents 3 on Disney Plus UK?

The a lot anticipated Disney Channel’s film Descendants 3 has already been launched within the US, however UK followers must wait a little bit longer.

Descendants 3 is probably the most requested and requested after titles ever since Disney Plus was first introduced.

The primary two films are on Disney Plus UK so that you can watch now, however the third film continues the battle of excellent v evil between the teenager little kids of the well-known Disney villains.

You’ll be able to signal as much as Disney Plus with a seven-day free trial, or subscribe for £59.99 a yr or £5.99 month-to-month.

When is Descendants 3 on Disney Plus UK?

There’s no set launch date for Descendants 3 on Disney Plus UK. You’ll be able to watch the primary two films on the service whilst you wait – there’s a free seven-day trial for Disney Plus obtainable now. When you’re within the US you may watch it now.

We’ll replace this text when a date is introduced.

What is Descendants 3 about?

This time round Mal, Evie, Carlos, and Jay return to the Isle of the Lose to recruit different evil teenagers to hitch them at Auradon Prep.

The youngsters must return to Aurdon after Audrey and Hades steal Maleficent’s Sceptre for his or her nefarious means.

When you’re on the lookout for one thing else to look at take a look at our information to the very best TV exhibits on Disney Plus or greatest films on Disney Plus.