When is Disintegration launched? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

From Future to Anthem, there are a LOT of futuristic shooters out there, and new franchises want to have the ability to stand out. Enter Disintegration, a title that mixes the frenetic motion of shooters with the tactical considering wanted for technique video games.

Right here’s every little thing we find out about this genre-blending recreation from the co-creator of Halo…

When is Disintegration launched?

Disintegration doesn’t have a launch date aside from 2020, however builders V1 Interactive have stated they’re aiming for an April/Might launch.

What platforms and consoles will Disintegration be out there on?

Disintegration is set to be launched on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Home windows.

What’s Disintegration about?

Within the close to future, as sources are used up and Earth turns into more and more uninhabitable, humanity’s solely hope is a course of referred to as Integration that transfers our brains into robotic our bodies. The participant turns into one among these newly built-in robo-humans referred to as Romer, after which has the dual accountability of piloting closely armed Gravcycles and commanding floor troops in opposition to the domineering Rayonne forces.

If the phrase Gravcycle alone didn’t pique your curiosity, the sport has each a 12-15 hour marketing campaign in addition to a multiplayer mode which helps two groups of 5 throughout three recreation modes. Gamers can select between six distinct and charismatic clans every with distinctive talents, in addition to a collection of Gravcycles (they’re principally flying tanks).

Oh, and pilots throughout the recreation can talk with one another by way of big emojis. Maybe this recreation isn’t too futuristic in spite of everything…

Is there a trailer for Disintegration?

Sure – it’s extremely futuristic: