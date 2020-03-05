When is Disintegration released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

From Future to Anthem, there are a LOT of futuristic shooters out there, and new franchises want to have the ability to stand out. Enter Disintegration, a title that mixes the frenetic motion of shooters with the tactical considering wanted for technique video games.

Right here’s every part we learn about this genre-blending sport from the co-creator of Halo…

When is Disintegration launched?

Disintegration doesn’t have a launch date apart from 2020, however builders V1 Interactive have mentioned they’re aiming for an April/Could launch.

What platforms and consoles will Disintegration be obtainable on?

Disintegration is set to be launched on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Home windows.

What’s Disintegration about?

Within the close to future, as assets are used up and Earth turns into more and more uninhabitable, humanity’s solely hope is a course of known as Integration that transfers our brains into robotic our bodies. The participant turns into considered one of these newly built-in robo-humans known as Romer, after which has the dual duty of piloting closely armed Gravcycles and commanding floor troops in opposition to the domineering Rayonne forces.

If the phrase Gravcycle alone didn’t pique your curiosity, the sport has each a 12-15 hour marketing campaign in addition to a multiplayer mode which helps two groups of 5 throughout three sport modes. Gamers can select between six distinct and charismatic clans every with distinctive skills, in addition to a collection of Gravcycles (they’re mainly flying tanks).

Oh, and pilots inside the sport can talk with one another by way of large emojis. Maybe this sport isn’t too futuristic in spite of everything…

Is there a trailer for Disintegration?

Sure – it’s extremely futuristic: