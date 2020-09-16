When is Doc Martin season 10 on TV?

Martin Clunes is returning one final time because the grumpy surgeon residing in a sleepy Cornish village, within the tenth and ultimate season of ITV’s Doc Martin.

The London GP with a slightly inconvenient and debilitating concern of blood was initially dismissed as an “boastful t****r” upon his arrival within the fictional seaside village of Portwenn – however he’s since received over the hearts and minds of the locals (and viewers).

Right here’s all the pieces that you must find out about Doc Martin season 10.

When is Doc Marten season 10 on TV?

The season will start capturing on location in Cornwall in 2021, in line with a press release made by Martin Clunes and producer Philippa Braithwaite.

The official launch date has not but been introduced.

Will this be the ultimate Doc Martin season?

Sure, the 10th season would be the final ever Doc Martin instalment to grace our screens on ITV, following an announcement from Martin Clunes and producer Philippa Braithwaite (additionally Clunes’ spouse).

“We’ve liked making 9 sequence of Doc Martin. When we launched the sequence in 2004 we might by no means have imagined how a lot our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they’ve,” they stated.

“The sequence has avid followers each within the UK and all through the world and we’re thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the scores each time.

“Nevertheless, after 16 years we now really feel that the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn. We will likely be making the 10th and ultimate sequence in 2021 and we’re very a lot trying ahead to returning to Cornwall to movie it.”

In September 2020, Clunes confirmed that the subsequent season can be the present’s final throughout an look on Unfastened Ladies. In the course of the interview, he defined that the long-running sequence was now prone to repeating itself.

“All good issues have to return to an finish, and I’m positive there are many individuals who aren’t followers of the present who suppose it’s terribly repetitive anyway. However we’re at large pains to not repeat ourselves,” he stated.

“I simply suppose we’ve kind of achieved all the pieces. I imply, it could be so nice to simply kind of carry on, however I don’t suppose we will preserve it nearly as good.”

He added: “We’ve acquired such a stunning solid, and it’s been 16 years. All of us kind of stumble upon one another’s kids each two years and watch them rising up and flourishing, and simply being down there [Cornwall] is heavenly.”

Doc Martin solid and plot

The present follows the titular GP named Doc Martin, performed by Martin Clunes because the first season in 2004. Whereas his bedside manners stay non-existent, he’s now established himself as a valued member of the fictional Portwenn neighborhood.

He’s married to former trainer Louisa (performed by Caroline Catz), with whom he has a younger son, James, and a cheeky canine referred to as Buddy.



The sequence additionally stars variety of different common solid members, together with Dame Eileen Atkins (Aunt Ruth), Ian McNeice (Bert Massive), John Marquez (PC Joe Penhale) and Jessica Ransom (Martin’s receptionist Morwenna Newcross).

There have additionally been a number of high-profile visitor stars through the previous 9 seasons, together with Oscar-winner Sigourney Weaver, who has appeared in two episodes as US vacationer Beth Traywick. Fingers crossed that ITV recruit some high-profile celebrities to cameo on this final season of the long-running and beloved present.

Doc Martin is obtainable to stream on BritBox and sequence 10 will air subsequent yr.