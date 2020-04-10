When is Doctor Who season 12 on TV? What’s going to occur? Who’s in the solid?

Jodie Whittaker and her Doctor Who staff are at the moment zipping round time and area fixing issues and saving lives, and we’re at the moment midway by the BBC sci-fi drama’s twelfth trendy sequence.

As ever there are a lot of questions that want to be answered – it is referred to as Doctor WHO in spite of everything – so what is going to the Doctor rise up to? Who is she travelling with, and how much baddies may she be dealing with? Who or what is the Timeless Baby or the lone Cyberman? Is Jo Martin REALLY the Doctor? Are the Cybermen the solely traditional foes, or will the Daleks be again in motion as effectively?

Take a look at all the things we find out about Doctor Who season 12 under…

When is Doctor Who season 12 coming again to TV?

The sci-fi sequence returned at 6.55pm on Wednesday 1st January 2020, aka New Yr’s Day.

Following that the sequence went again to a weekly Sunday night launch date (because it did in 2018), and the subsequent episode (Episode 6, referred to as Praxeus) airs on Sunday 2nd February at 7.10pm.

What is the subsequent episode of Doctor Who season 12 referred to as? What’s it about?

The subsequent episode, referred to as Praxeus, sees the Doctor and her staff dashing round the globe responding to a sequence of crises and fixing a thriller that someway entails a washed-up naval officer, Peruvian birds and a lacking astronaut.

The episode is written by Kerblam!’s Pete McTighe alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Who is the new Doctor in Doctor Who?

In an enormous twist, season 12’s fifth episode revealed that unassuming tourguide Ruth Clayton was truly a disguised model of the Doctor, albeit an incarnation the present Doctor has no reminiscence of. Performed by Holby Metropolis’s Jo Martin, this new Doctor made an enormous splash when she appeared in Fugitive of the Judoon, and it appears protected to assume she’ll come again later in the sequence.

However is she the unique Doctor, one other lacking incarnation like the Struggle Doctor or one thing else totally? We delve into a few of the finest theories right here.

Will Captain Jack Harkness return once more?

In one other shock transfer, Fugitive of the Judoon noticed the return of fan-favourite former companion Captain Jack Harkness, with John Barrowman reprising his position as the immortal Time Agent to ship a warning to the Doctor by way of her buddies.

Later, Jack disappears once more – however will he be again for extra?

“I imply in the event that they ever ask Jack again, like I stated I’ll come again at the drop of a hat,” Barrowman informed RadioTimes.com of his hopes for the future, noting he had hopes for a “huge journey” with the present TARDIS line-up.

“Hopefully I’ll get to work with Jodie, yeah. That will be unimaginable,” he continued.

Nevertheless sequence boss Chris Chibnall has stated that we we “categorically” received’t see Jack once more this sequence, whereas nonetheless leaving the door open for a future return.

“However who is aware of when he may pop up once more?” he continued. “We love Captain Jack, we love John Barrowman.

“I hope that received’t be his final look and that sooner or later he will get to meet the 13th Doctor.

Who or what is the lone Cyberman?

Earlier than Jack leaves, he additionally drops a dire warning a couple of new enemy, who we might have already glimpsed in the sequence trailers (see under).

“Inform her – Beware the Lone Cyberman,” Jack tells Yaz, Ryan and Graham (Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh).

Jack explains that the Cybermen are “an empire of evil, in ruins proper now, introduced down to nothing, lastly. However that might all change, and then reveals {that a} mysterious group referred to as “The Alliance” despatched one thing “again by time, throughout area” to defeat the Cybermen, earlier than being distracted by his stolen ship’s safety protocols.

“Inform the Doctor, the Lone Cyberman… don’t give it what it desires!” he provides as a substitute.

“In any respect prices, inform her….”and at that second, he’s teleported away, leaving an intriguing thriller about what we will anticipate from this new storyline. We’ve gone into a number of of our theories right here.

Is there a Doctor Who season 12 trailer?

Sure – there are literally fairly a number of! The newest (above) hints at what’s to come in the second half of the sequence together with new monsters, some critical companion angst and a few nasty-looking Cybermen.

Prior to this, the first trailer arrived in November 2019, and it confirmed an action-packed, alien-stuffed sequence of adventures for the Doctor and her buddies.

Additionally debuting a new-look Cyberman and loads of intriguing hints about what to anticipate from the sequence, it’s a must-watch – so why not lookup and try this now?

And if you’re achieved with that, in early December the BBC additionally launched a shock second trailer, which supplies a greater have a look at a number of monsters and different challenges confronted by the Doctor and firm.

That’s a wrap, we’ve completed filming! Are you prepared for Sequence 12? #DoctorWho ???? pic.twitter.com/X8PFbdEyeK — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) November 19, 2019

You can even catch a glimpse of some new units and scenes in the wrap video above.

At the finish of October, the BBC tweeted out an intriguing picture of the Doctor’s shadow suggesting we should always “watch this area,” and later doubled down on on the tease with a brief trailer that promised extra data at the finish of November.

As any Doctor Who fan is aware of, the 23rd November is the anniversary of the sequence’ first ever episode again in 1963, so it’s not shocking the BBC selected at the present time to launch the first trailer.

Will there be a Doctor Who Christmas particular in 2019?

It seems like there’ll – however not till Christmas 2020.

“You’ll get a particular – at the finish of the sequence, sure,” Doctor Who boss Chris Chibnall informed RadioTimes.com and different journalists when requested if there was a Christmas particular developing.

In different phrases, there’s no particular in late 2019 or for New Yr’s Day 2020, however there most likely can be one for Christmas 2020. At the very least this yr we’ll get an episode on New Yr’s Day although!

So, followers of Christmas specials seem like they might have to wait a complete yr. The most effective issues come to those who wait and all that.

Will there be one other season with Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall after Doctor Who season 12?

Apparently, sure! Chris Chibnall has revealed that work has already begun on sequence 13, albeit in the very early phases, whereas refuting claims that he was quitting Doctor Who.

“It’s categorically unfaithful [that I’m leaving],” Chibnall informed and different press throughout a go to to Doctor Who’s Cardiff set. “We’re already planning the subsequent sequence after this sequence.”

And in a later interview, Jodie Whittaker has confirmed she’ll be again as effectively.

“I’m doing one other season,” she stated. ” That may be an enormous unique that I’m not supposed to say, nevertheless it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] as a result of it could be an enormous lie!”

Who’s in the solid for Doctor Who season 12?

The Grasp (Sacha Dhawan) in Doctor Who

Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker and her Tardis staff Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill are all set to return, together with showrunner Chibnall behind the scenes.

“We will’t wait to carry extra scares, extra monsters and extra Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC1,” Chibnall stated. “Good!”

One in all the main additions to the solid for sequence 12 is Iron Fist star Sacha Dhawan, who has beforehand appeared as unique Doctor Who director Waris Hussein in the Mark Gatiss-penned tv movie An Journey in Area and Time.

Dhawan was initially billed as taking part in a personality referred to as O, a former British intelligence officer who had been investigating alien life however in a twist for the ages it was revealed he would truly be taking part in the Doctor’s biggest foe – the Grasp. At time of writing the Grasp is trapped in one other dimension, however we’re positive he received’t be for lengthy…

In episode 5, one other shock Time Lord seems in the type of Jo Martin’s alternate model of the Doctor, who we’d additionally anticipate to flip up in future episodes.

Different confirmed upcoming visitor stars embody Matthew McNulty, Warren Brown and Ian Gelder (whose mysterious character might tie again to the Timeless Baby thriller) whereas Years and Years star Maxim Baldry (under) has been rumoured for an element in an upcoming Mary Shelley-based episode.

And loads of big-name actors have already appeared in this sequence of the sci-fi drama.

Nationwide treasures Stephen Fry and Sir Lenny Henry appeared in the sequence’ opening episode taking part in a spymaster and a villain, whereas ER’s Goran Višnjić and Hustle’s Robert Glenister joined for one more story as Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison.

Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra (who beforehand starred in Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures) appeared in the similar episode as Višnjić and Glenister taking part in the alien queen of the Skithra, whereas the Inbetweeners’ James Buckley popped up as a mechanic referred to as Nevi in episode three alongside Breaking Dangerous’s Laura Fraser.

Who is writing Doctor Who season 12?

Doctor Who sequence 12’s writing staff has been confirmed, and there are a number of returning faces alongside some new expertise.

Vinay Patel, Ed Hime and Pete McTighe are all returning to pen an episode this yr, whereas the newcomers are Nina Metivier (who beforehand labored as a script editor on the sequence), Emmerdale’s Maxine Alderton and award-winning playwright Charlene James.

“We’re thrilled that Doctor Who continues to entice a few of the most fun and dynamic expertise working in tv,” head author Chris Chibnall stated in a launch.

“Together with our returning faces, we’re excited to welcome new members to the Doctor Who household. The Doctor Who staff is full of British tv’s brightest writers and administrators: we’ve adored working with them, and may’t wait to present you the explosive stuff they’ve created!”

It’s anticipated that Chibnall will pen 4 episodes, whereas the visitor writers ship a script every, some co-written with Chibnall.

Who is the Grasp?

In a superb and sudden twist in direction of the finish of the first episode, it was revealed that the Doctor’s biggest enemy, the Grasp had returned to plague her as soon as once more – with Sacha Dhawan taking part in the Time Lord.

Like the Doctor, the character has been performed by a spread of actors over the present’s prolonged run, together with Roger Delgado, John Simm and Michelle Gomez. He is additionally a renegade Time Lord and the antithesis of the Doctor his primary goal is to management the universe, whereas making the Doctor undergo as a lot as attainable alongside the means. We go into extra element about the character right here.

Are the Daleks again in Doctor Who?

Nicely, it appears seemingly – followers have noticed the tinpot terrors filming in Bristol on the Clifton Suspension bridge, with scenes about demonstrating the new “Recon Dalek” mannequin launched in New Yr’s Day particular Decision being blown aside by the extra conventional gold Daleks. However who is aware of? Given how secret Doctor Who usually retains these items, it might all be a little bit of misdirection…

And in December, Chris Chibnall appeared to deny that the well-known villains could be that includes in the sequence, telling Leisure Weekly, “I wouldn’t anticipate Daleks this sequence, no. I’m being critical. You may want to anticipate Cybermen although.”

Are the Cybermen returning to Doctor Who?

Sure! As confirmed by numerous trailers and Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall himself, the silver-plated Cybermen can be again in direction of the finish of the present sequence.

“It’s a narrative in which you’re going to be encountering a very relentless and ferocious set of Cybermen,” Chibnall stated.

“It’s attention-grabbing, as a result of though you possibly can speak about it as previous versus new [monsters], that’s barely a false definition,” he added. “As a result of even should you carry the Cyberman again, that’ll be the first time for some children and for some viewers.

“So you have got to be sure that they really feel recent and there’s an thought behind them. I really feel like we did a very nice job with that and with [2019’s New Year’s Special] Decision and the Dalek – that was a brand new spin on a Dalek story.”

Later, a warning from Captain Jack Harkness about the mysterious “lone Cyberman” additionally suggests these traditional foes will play an enormous half in the finish of the sequence.

Who are the Judoon?

Rhino-like thugs the Judoon returned to the sequence for fifth episode Fugitive of the Judoon.

“No! Sho! Blo! The Judoon are storming again into Doctor Who in full pressure, and the streets of Gloucester aren’t protected,” sequence showrunner Chris Chibnall stated.

“If anybody has something to conceal, confess now. The Judoon are taking no prisoners, and can cease at nothing to fulfil their mission! The entire staff on Doctor Who are delighted and scared in equal measure to welcome them again: one in all many treats we’ve bought in retailer for viewers subsequent sequence.”

First showing in 2007 in David Tennant’s second sequence (particularly the episode Smith and Jones), the Judoon cropped up a number of extra occasions over the years (together with in child-friendly spin-off the Sarah-Jane Adventures), final popping up in Peter Capaldi’s penultimate sequence for a few cameos.

In the completed episode, the Judoon have been revealed to be working for a previous model of the Time Lords, monitoring down Jo Martin’s Doctor.

Will Jodie Whittaker get a brand new Doctor Who costume?

Apparently the Thirteenth Doctor will get some new variations on her look in the new sequence, sporting a darker overcoat (and matching socks) for no less than one episode as a substitute of the sky-blue quantity she’s worn to date and donning a tuxedo for opening two-parter Spyfall.

Jodie Whittaker has additionally been noticed on set in a brand new jumper with rainbow-coloured cuffs that echoes the lining of her coat, nevertheless it’s unclear if this is a brand new costume alternative or one thing that Whittaker owns personally that simply so occurs to share design particulars.

Is Doctor Who season 12 at the moment filming?

No – manufacturing has already concluded on the new sequence of episodes, with the staff filming at Roath Lock Studios in Cardiff and on location over the final 10 months.

“We’re off once more! Nicely we by no means truly stopped – as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and buddies have been successful the hearts of households throughout the nation this autumn, we’ve been busy with a complete new set of motion packed adventures for the Thirteenth Doctor,” showrunner Chris Chibnall stated in late 2019.

“We love making this present and have been blown away by the response from audiences.”

The sequence shot in South Africa for a few weeks, as revealed on Doctor Who’s social media accounts. Elements of Cardiff and South Wales have been remodeled right into a Sheffield police station, the streets of Paris and a London authorities constructing to this point, whereas Gloucester has been the setting for a Judoon invasion.

Who or what is the Timeless Baby?

The continued thriller of the sequence continues, with Sacha Dhawan’s Grasp revealing that he destroyed Gallifrey over this mysterious secret.

We go into a few of our theories right here…