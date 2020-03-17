When is Doctor Who season 13 on TV? What could happen in the next series and who will return?

Now that Doctor Who series 12 has come to an in depth followers aren’t resting on their laurels, with all consideration turning to only one query – what can we anticipate in the next series for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor?

And whereas a number of series 13 stays underneath wraps, a number of key particulars have been revealed already, with key manufacturing members, monsters and returning characters already confirmed for when Doctor Who returns.

Listed below are a number of of the most important particulars we’ve discovered about the 13th Doctor’s persevering with adventures…

When is Doctor Who series 13 coming to TV?



Whereas there hasn’t been an official announcement, RadioTimes.com understands that series 13 is deliberate to start filming later in 2020 (presumably September), adopted by the standard 10-month shoot.

Following from this, Doctor Who is anticipated to return to BBC One in autumn 2021, presumably in the identical October-December time-slot as the 2018 series.

“It will be next yr someday, hopefully, until my vacation goes on for a very very long time, which is at all times tempting,” series boss Chris Chibnall advised EW.

Previous to that, although, Chibnall revealed that we are able to anticipate a one-off particular, anticipated to air in late 2020.

Talking of which…

Is there a Doctor Who Christmas particular in 2020?

Chris Chibnall has confirmed {that a} festive particular referred to as Revolution of the Daleks is coming both in late 2020 or early 2021, although at the second the scheduling hasn’t been finalised.

“I don’t know once they’re going to place it on but, in any other case we’d let you know!” he mentioned.

“However relaxation assured, the Doctor and her pals will be again for a one-off prolonged Particular round Christmas and New Yr.

“There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You understand. The standard. See you at the finish of the yr.”

On condition that the final festive particular aired on New Yr’s Day 2019 (and series 12 started the identical day a yr later) it appears probably that Revolution of the Daleks will be launched on January 1st additionally, however who is aware of – possibly a shift again to a Christmas particular is deliberate as an alternative.

All we actually learn about the particular at the second is that the Daleks will be again alongside Whittaker and companions Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, with Nick Briggs returning to supply the voice of the Daleks.

“It’s already been filmed and I used to be on set for it,” Briggs advised RadioTimes.com. “It actually wasn’t a single Dalek. And there have been fairly a number of attention-grabbing challenges, and some attention-grabbing location work as properly.”

One clue for what to anticipate from the particular could come from mysterious Dalek scenes shot in late 2019 in Bristol, which noticed the Doctor’s biggest enemies apparently attacking one another on Clifton Suspension Bridge.

This could tie into the “Revolution” of the Daleks title (one group of Daleks rising up towards one other), so maybe we’ll see a Dalek Civil Battle when who returns at the finish of the yr.

“All I can let you know is when the caption got here up at the finish of the final episode saying it was Revolution of the Daleks that was information to me, as a result of after I learn it it simply had a code quantity on it so I didn’t know what it was referred to as,” Briggs advised us.

“But it surely is a really apposite title. It matches completely – however not in the means that you simply’d suppose. I can see why they’ve referred to as it that.”

Series 12’s last scenes additionally offered a clue as to how the journey will begin, seeing the Doctor trapped in a Judoon jail as her companions landed again on Earth. We’re positive it received’t be too lengthy till they’re again collectively once more.

Will coronavirus have an effect on Doctor Who series 13?

The COVID-19 pandemic is shutting down all types of TV productions, however at time of writing there’s no indication it will materially have an effect on Doctor Who.

As famous above, Doctor Who series 13 filming isn’t deliberate to start till autumn 2020, and festive particular Revolution of the Daleks has already been shot forward of its late 2020/early 2021 airdate.

In fact, the prolonged postproduction work required in making the particular – together with further dialogue recording (ADR), modifying and VFX work – is presumably nonetheless to be accomplished, so it could be that there will be some disruption in this space.

Nonetheless, general Doctor Who is in higher form than many different TV exhibits at the second with the next particular already in the can and the upcoming filming schedule but to be disrupted. So hold hopeful!

Who will star in Doctor Who series 13? Are Jodie Whittaker or Bradley Walsh leaving?

Incumbent Doctor Jodie Whittaker has confirmed she’ll be again for the next series, reuniting alongside Chris Chibnall for a brand new series of adventures.

“I’m doing one other season,” she mentioned.

“That could be a large unique that I’m not purported to say, nevertheless it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] as a result of it might be a large lie!”

Nonetheless, it’s much less clear whether or not companions Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill will be a part of her, with rumours swirling of 1 or all of the TARDIS staff leaping ship earlier than series 13 airs (although all three are confirmed to look in the upcoming festive particular).

Cole and Walsh’s involvements are notably in doubt, with the pair rumoured to be leaving after the particular having booked massive new roles in US authorized drama 61st Avenue and a remake of The Darling Buds of Could respectively.

Based on the rumours, the series would proceed with Mandip Gill’s Yaz and presumably a number of different new companions travelling alongside the Doctor, with occasional visitor appearances from Cole and Walsh.

“I’d like to [come back]” Gill beforehand advised RadioTimes.com. “However once more, due to the secrecy no-one ever is aware of what’s going on.”

“I’m simply completely satisfied to have been a part of two [series],” she mentioned, “and to have been capable of discover Yaz. However I might like to be a part of it,” she emphasised.

In the meantime, Sacha Dhawan has mentioned he’s open to returning once more as the Doctor’s nemesis The Grasp, assuming the followers are eager to have him again.

“Clearly I’d love to come back again and do it,” he advised RadioTimes.com. “In the event that they ask me, that is. All of it relies upon on how episode ten goes down.

“Up to now the followers prefer it, however the character’s so unpredictable, it’s whether or not or not they’ll take pleasure in this side of the character. Fingers crossed.”

In direction of the finish of the series 12 finale there was additionally a touch that the Grasp might have escaped one other sure dying.

“All of you, by means of right here, now!” he may be heard shouting as the Demise Particle prompts, suggesting that he might have shepherded his new Cyber-Military right into a ready TARDIS and escaped from Gallifrey.

Will John Barrowman return to Doctor Who?

The shock comeback for John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness was a fan-favourite second of series 12 – however could Barrowman return once more for his long-awaited reunion with the Doctor?

“I imply in the event that they ever ask Jack again, like I mentioned I’ll come again at the drop of a hat,” Barrowman advised RadioTimes.com.

“Hopefully I’ll get to work with Jodie, yeah. That will be unimaginable,” he continued.

“However once more, I don’t wish to say an excessive amount of about what the plotline is, as a result of who is aware of? Who is aware of what’ll happen?

“He says ‘I’ll be watching – if she wants me, I’ll be there,’” Barrowman added. “So it’s sort of left on a cliffhanger to see what occurs.

“You’ll be able to learn into all of it you need, however I’m not saying a factor!”

Later, Chibnall famous that we “categorically” wouldn’t see Jack once more in series 12.

“However who is aware of when he may pop up once more?” he continued. “We love Captain Jack, we love John Barrowman.

“I hope that received’t be his final look and that sooner or later he will get to fulfill the 13th Doctor.”

However could this be a touch from Chibnall that Jack will seem in the Doctor Who festive particular? Followers have famous that in 2018, the screenwriter used equally evasive language to say that no traditional monsters would encounter Whittaker’s TARDIS staff in series 11.

Later, when a Dalek appeared in the 2019 New Yr’s particular, Chibnall could declare he hadn’t technically lied on condition that the particular was separate from series 11.

And if he’s utilizing the identical tips once more, followers may do properly to anticipate a go to from Captain Jack this Yuletide season. And that’s not the solely clue that he could be again…

What will happen in Doctor Who series 13?

Plot particulars of the yet-to-be-filmed series 13 stay unknown, although Chibnall has revealed that clues about what to anticipate are current in the series 12 finale if you realize the place to search out them – and apparently the plan for the next series is “massive” and “bold.”

“We’re already planning the tales,” Chibnall mentioned.

“When you see the finish of this series, you’ll notice there are some tales we’re already setting in practice for next series. We now have very massive, bold plans for our third series collectively.”

Series 12 concludes with the Doctor arrested and imprisoned inside a Judoon jail, which suggests her escape and reunion together with her TARDIS “fam” will kind a part of the upcoming Christmas particular.

Different revelations in the finale episode The Timeless Kids – that the Doctor was a being from one other dimension who was harvested by the Time Lords for regeneration, and subsequently lived numerous lifetimes that have been later faraway from her thoughts – are more likely to be picked up in series 13 itself.

Maybe we’ll see the Doctor examine her previous self and work out what missions she accomplished for the Division, or the place she got here from in the first place.

It additionally appears probably that we’ll see extra from the “new” incarnation of the Doctor (Jo Martin) launched in series 12 episode Fugitive of the Judoon, alongside Barrowman’s Captain Jack if he makes one other comeback.

Who will write Doctor Who series 13?

Series showrunner Chris Chibnall has confirmed he’ll be again in cost for Jodie Whittaker’s third series, following earlier rumours that he may go away the sci-fi drama behind.

“I do know I’m coming again for a 3rd season,” Chibnall mentioned. “Yeah, completely.”

It’s at present unknown whether or not different series 12 writers like Vinay Patel, Pete McTighe, Ed Hime, Maxine Alderton, Charlene James or Nina Metivier will additionally return, or whether or not series 11’s Malorie Blackman and Pleasure Wilkinson could make a comeback.