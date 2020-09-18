When is Doctor Who season 13 on TV? What could happen in the next series and who will return?

Doctor Who season 13 is lastly beginning to get underway, with Jodie Whittaker’s third series at the helm of the TARDIS starting filming in a matter of weeks and upcoming festive particular Revolution of the Daleks already shot and able to go.

Typically talking Who followers may need to attend a short time for the new series, which was initially set to air in 2021 however could now be shifted due to manufacturing delays – however other than an extended hole, what can we count on from season 13? Will Captain Jack Harkness be again in motion, and will we wave goodbye to Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole?

Effectively, whereas a number of series 13 stays below wraps, a couple of key particulars have been revealed already. Listed here are a couple of of the most vital particulars we’ve realized about the 13th Doctor’s persevering with adventures…

When is Doctor Who series 13 coming to TV?



Whereas there hasn’t been an official announcement, RadioTimes.com understands that Doctor Who season 13 is is set to start out filming in both October or November 2020.

Following from this, the series could return in late 2021 (probably in an autumn or winter timeslot). Whereas the normal 10-month shoot (with potential extra delays brought on by the have to social distance on set) would possibly counsel this is a little bit of a good timeframe, it could be that the new series will embrace a extra restricted episode rely to make manufacturing extra possible.

“It will be next 12 months someday, hopefully, until my vacation goes on for a very very long time, which is all the time tempting,” series boss Chris Chibnall beforehand advised EW about the airdate.

And earlier than that, after all, there’s all the time the festive particular…

Is there a Doctor Who Christmas particular in 2020?

Chris Chibnall has confirmed {that a} festive particular known as Revolution of the Daleks is coming both in late 2020 or early 2021, although at the second the scheduling hasn’t been finalised.

“I don’t know once they’re going to place it on but, in any other case we’d inform you!” he mentioned.

“However relaxation assured, the Doctor and her associates will be again for a one-off prolonged Particular round Christmas and New Yr.

“There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You understand. The standard. See you at the finish of the 12 months.”

On condition that the final festive particular aired on New Yr’s Day 2019 (and series 12 started the similar day a 12 months later) it appears seemingly that Revolution of the Daleks will be launched on January 1st additionally, however who is aware of – possibly a shift again to a Christmas particular is deliberate as an alternative, particularly given manufacturing challenges now confronted by different dramas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All we actually learn about the particular at the second is that the Daleks will be again alongside Whittaker and companions Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, with Nick Briggs returning to supply the voice of the Daleks. There can also be a job for the Rhino-like Judoon, who imprisoned Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor at the finish of series 12.

“It’s already been filmed and I used to be on set for it,” Dalek voice actor Briggs advised RadioTimes.com. “It actually wasn’t a single Dalek. And there have been fairly a couple of fascinating challenges, and some fascinating location work as nicely.”

“[Working with the Daleks] was sensible!” added series star Mandip Gill. “They by no means get previous. And it appears so way back we did it the first time [in 2019 special Resolution]!

“Working with iconic monsters and whatnot, that individuals affiliate with Doctor Who, makes you’re feeling extra cemented in the series.”

One clue for what to anticipate from the particular could come from mysterious Dalek scenes shot in late 2019 in Bristol, which noticed the Doctor’s best enemies apparently attacking one another on Clifton Suspension Bridge.

This could tie into the “Revolution” of the Daleks title (one group of Daleks rising up towards one other), so maybe we’ll see a Dalek Civil Battle when who returns at the finish of the 12 months.

“All I can inform you is when the caption got here up at the finish of the final episode saying it was Revolution of the Daleks that was information to me, as a result of after I learn it it simply had a code quantity on it so I didn’t know what it was known as,” Briggs advised us.

“However it is a really apposite title. It suits completely – however not in the means that you simply’d assume. I can see why they’ve known as it that.”

Series 12’s last scenes additionally offered a clue as to how the journey will begin, seeing the Doctor trapped in a Judoon jail as her companions landed again on Earth. We’re positive it gained’t be too lengthy till they’re again collectively once more.

Will coronavirus have an effect on Doctor Who series 13?

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down all kinds of TV productions, however at time of writing there’s been no official phrase on what this implies for Doctor Who.

It seems that filming on season 13 (which was rumoured to be deliberate for September 2020) could have been delayed by a couple of weeks, however will nonetheless kick off at roughly the similar time as was all the time meant. In the meantime, festive particular Revolution of the Daleks has already been shot forward of its late 2020/early 2021 airdate.

“I believe I’m allowed to say it has been filmed!” Mandip Gill advised RadioTimes.com. “Simply completely by pure luck. I assume it’s the means it all the time movies – they movie the particular with the series.”

After all, the prolonged postproduction work required in making the particular – together with extra dialogue recording (ADR), modifying and VFX work – is nonetheless being accomplished, as Chris Chibnall revealed in a current Doctor Who column.

“Publish-production continues on Revolution of the Daleks,” he wrote. “Our sensible groups are working remotely on the visible results photographs and sending them in.

“Nothing brightens a day like a brand new FX shot in your inbox, irrespective of how early the stage it’s at.”

Nonetheless, general Doctor Who is in higher form than many different TV exhibits at the second with the next particular already in the can and the upcoming filming schedule but to be disrupted. So maintain hopeful!

“Writing and planning for the next series continues apace,” Chibnall added.

“Tales are forming, writers are writing, conversations maintain going, plans proceed to be hatched.”

Who will star in Doctor Who series 13? Are Jodie Whittaker or Bradley Walsh leaving?

Incumbent Doctor Jodie Whittaker has confirmed she’ll be again for the next series, reuniting alongside Chris Chibnall for a brand new series of adventures.

“I’m doing one other season,” she mentioned.

“That is perhaps a large unique that I’m not alleged to say, however it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] as a result of it will be a large lie!”

Nonetheless, it’s much less clear whether or not companions Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill will be a part of her, with rumours swirling of 1 or all of the TARDIS workforce leaping ship earlier than series 13 airs (although all three are confirmed to look in the upcoming festive particular).

Cole and Walsh’s involvements are significantly in doubt, with the pair rumoured to be leaving after the particular having booked large new roles in US authorized drama 61st Avenue and a remake of The Darling Buds of Might respectively.

In response to the rumours, the series would proceed with Mandip Gill’s Yaz and probably a number of different new companions travelling alongside the Doctor, with occasional visitor appearances from Cole and Walsh.

“I’d like to [come back]” Gill beforehand advised RadioTimes.com. “However once more, due to the secrecy no-one ever is aware of what’s going on.”

“I’m simply comfortable to have been a part of two [series],” she mentioned, “and to have been capable of discover Yaz. However I might like to be a part of it,” she emphasised.

In the meantime, Sacha Dhawan has mentioned he’s open to returning once more as the Doctor’s nemesis The Grasp, assuming the followers are eager to have him again.

“There’s been no discuss me coming again,” he advised RadioTimes.com. “I do know they’re planning one other series and I’m ready for that telephone name.

“I might actually love to return again. I’m simply actually excited to see, if I do come again, the place they’d take the character. Y’know, the Grasp’s so unpredictable, he can get out of something! I’m positive he’ll be inclined to make one other go to. I hope!”

In the direction of the finish of the series 12 finale there was additionally a touch that the Grasp could have escaped one other sure loss of life.

“All of you, by way of right here, now!” he may be heard shouting as the Loss of life Particle prompts, suggesting that he could have shepherded his new Cyber-Military right into a ready TARDIS and escaped from Gallifrey.

“The factor is… what I like about the Grasp is that you could put him in the darkest, harmful, most unattainable conditions… and he’ll all the time discover a means of getting out of them. How, I don’t know!” Dhawan advised RadioTimes.com.

Will John Barrowman return to Doctor Who?

The shock comeback for John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness was a fan-favourite second of series 12 – however could Barrowman return once more for his long-awaited reunion with the Doctor?

“I imply in the event that they ever ask Jack again, like I mentioned I’ll come again at the drop of a hat,” Barrowman advised RadioTimes.com.

“Hopefully I’ll get to work with Jodie, yeah. That will be unimaginable,” he continued.

“However once more, I don’t need to say an excessive amount of about what the plotline is, as a result of who is aware of? Who is aware of what’ll happen?

“He says ‘I’ll be watching – if she wants me, I’ll be there,’” Barrowman added. “So it’s sort of left on a cliffhanger to see what occurs.

“You may learn into all of it you need, however I’m not saying a factor!”

Later, Chibnall famous that we “categorically” wouldn’t see Jack once more in series 12.

“However who is aware of when he would possibly pop up once more?” he continued. “We love Captain Jack, we love John Barrowman.

“I hope that gained’t be his final look and that sooner or later he will get to satisfy the 13th Doctor.”

However could this be a touch from Chibnall that Jack will seem in the Doctor Who festive particular? Followers have famous that in 2018, the screenwriter used equally evasive language to say that no basic monsters would encounter Whittaker’s TARDIS workforce in series 11.

Later, when a Dalek appeared in the 2019 New Yr’s particular, Chibnall could declare he hadn’t technically lied provided that the particular was separate from series 11.

And if he’s utilizing the similar methods once more, followers would possibly do nicely to count on a go to from Captain Jack this Yuletide season. And that’s not the solely clue that he could be again…

What will happen in Doctor Who series 13?

Plot particulars of the yet-to-be-filmed series 13 stay unknown, although Chibnall has revealed that clues about what to anticipate are current in the series 12 finale if you recognize the place to seek out them – and apparently the plan for the next series is “large” and “formidable.”

“We’re already planning the tales,” Chibnall mentioned.

“When you see the finish of this series, you’ll notice there are some tales we’re already setting in practice for next series. We’ve got very large, formidable plans for our third series collectively.”

Series 12 concludes with the Doctor arrested and imprisoned inside a Judoon jail, which suggests her escape and reunion together with her TARDIS “fam” will type a part of the upcoming Christmas particular.

Different revelations in the finale episode The Timeless Youngsters – that the Doctor was a being from one other dimension who was harvested by the Time Lords for regeneration, and subsequently lived numerous lifetimes that have been later faraway from her thoughts – are prone to be picked up in series 13 itself.

Maybe we’ll see the Doctor examine her previous self and work out what missions she accomplished for the Division, or the place she got here from in the first place.

It additionally appears seemingly that we’ll see extra from the “new” incarnation of the Doctor (Jo Martin) launched in series 12 episode Fugitive of the Judoon, alongside Barrowman’s Captain Jack if he makes one other comeback.

Who will write Doctor Who series 13?

Series showrunner Chris Chibnall has confirmed he’ll be again in cost for Jodie Whittaker’s third series, following earlier rumours that he would possibly go away the sci-fi drama behind.

“I do know I’m coming again for a 3rd season,” Chibnall mentioned. “Yeah, completely.”

It’s at the moment unknown whether or not different series 12 writers like Vinay Patel, Pete McTighe, Ed Hime, Maxine Alderton, Charlene James or Nina Metivier will additionally return, or whether or not series 11’s Malorie Blackman and Pleasure Wilkinson could make a comeback.