When is Doom Eternal released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Following a profitable reboot in 2016, the revolutionary first-person shooter is returning in 2020 for extra ultra-violent battles with demons, monsters and the undead alike. Because the Doom sequel was first introduced in 2018, there’s clearly been a lot of labor put into this Bethesda blockbuster.

Right here’s all the things we find out about Doom Eternal, the newest entry in considered one of gaming’s long-running franchises…

When is Doom Eternal launched?

After an preliminary launch date of November 2019, a subsequent delay means Doom Eternal will now be hitting cabinets on March 20th 2020.

What consoles and platforms will Doom Eternal be launched on?

Doom Eternal will probably be launched on all main gaming platforms – specifically PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Home windows, with a Nintendo Swap launch later in 2020.

What’s Doom Eternal about?

Set two years after 2016’s reboot, gamers will as soon as once more take management of the Doom Slayer as they return to Earth, which has been overrun by Hell’s military. Armed with all method of over-the-top firearms and melee weapons, gamers will then must “raze hell” as they battle by way of waves of demonic forces with a purpose to save Earth from annihilation.

The sport will embrace new options equivalent to wall-climbing, sprint strikes, a new lives system and a multiplayer mode permitting gamers to turn into demons. Followers of the basic 90s Doom video games will probably be happy to listen to that enemies have been modified to match their design within the originals, and that some previous foes will probably be reintroduced.

Can I pre-order Doom Eternal?

You possibly can pre-order the sport through Amazon right here.

Is there a trailer for Doom Eternal?

Sure – and in true Doom-style, it’s suitably gory.