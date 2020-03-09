When is Dying Light 2 released? What’s it about and is there a trailer?

Zombies are all the fashion today, however this long-awaited sequel takes a completely different method to only mowing down the undead. As a highly effective inhabitant of humanity’s final nice settlement, Dying Light 2 sees you not solely battle the contaminated but in addition make powerful selections about the way forward for the town.

Right here’s every part it’s essential to know about this Strolling Useless-style sport…

When is Dying Light 2 launched?

Dying Light 2 is anticipated to be launched in 2020. The horror RPG was initially pegged for a spring 2020 launch date at E3 2019, however in January 2020 developer Techland introduced the sport’s launch could be delayed indefinitely. A launch within the second half of 2020 appears to be like extra doubtless now for Dying Light 2.

What consoles and platforms will Dying Light 2 be launched on?

The survival horror will probably be out there on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Home windows.

What’s Dying Light 2 about?

Set 15 years after the unique, Dying Light 2 takes place within the final nice human settlement, a brutal unforgiving place plunged into a trendy darkish age. The participant turns into Aiden Caldwell, an contaminated survivor with distinctive parkour expertise, who can climb, soar and slide throughout the post-apocalyptic metropolis whereas making powerful selections about the way forward for society. Like its predecessor, the whole sport could be performed in 4-player co-op, permitting you to see how different gamers selections affect the town.

Anticipate a big open world to discover, immersive first-person motion, spectacular motion mechanics and some horrors to face when the solar goes down…

Is there a trailer for Dying Light 2?