When is Dying Light 2 released? What’s it about and is there a trailer?

Zombies are all the craze today, however this long-awaited sequel takes a completely different strategy to simply mowing down the undead. As a highly effective inhabitant of humanity’s final nice settlement, Dying Light 2 sees you not solely battle the contaminated but additionally make robust selections about the way forward for the town.

Right here’s all the things it’s worthwhile to know about this Strolling Lifeless-style recreation…

When is Dying Light 2 launched?

Dying Light 2 is anticipated to be launched in 2020. The horror RPG was initially pegged for a spring 2020 launch date at E3 2019, however in January 2020 developer Techland introduced the sport’s launch can be delayed indefinitely. A launch within the second half of 2020 seems to be extra seemingly now for Dying Light 2.

What consoles and platforms will Dying Light 2 be launched on?

The survival horror might be out there on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Home windows.

What’s Dying Light 2 about?

Set 15 years after the unique, Dying Light 2 takes place within the final nice human settlement, a brutal unforgiving place plunged into a trendy darkish age. The participant turns into Aiden Caldwell, an contaminated survivor with distinctive parkour expertise, who can climb, leap and slide throughout the post-apocalyptic metropolis whereas making robust decisions about the way forward for society. Like its predecessor, your complete recreation might be performed in 4-player co-op, permitting you to see how different gamers decisions influence the town.

Count on a big open world to discover, immersive first-person motion, spectacular motion mechanics and some horrors to face when the solar goes down…

Is there a trailer for Dying Light 2?