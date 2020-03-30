When is Dying Light 2 released? What’s it about and is there a trailer?

Zombies are all the trend today, however this long-awaited sequel takes a totally different strategy to simply mowing down the undead. As a highly effective inhabitant of humanity’s final nice settlement, Dying Light 2 sees you not solely battle the contaminated but additionally make robust choices about the way forward for town.

Right here’s every thing you have to know about this Strolling Lifeless-style recreation…

When is Dying Light 2 launched?

Dying Light 2 is anticipated to be launched in 2020. The horror RPG was initially pegged for a spring 2020 launch date at E3 2019, however in January 2020 developer Techland introduced the sport’s launch can be delayed indefinitely. A launch within the second half of 2020 appears to be like extra possible now for Dying Light 2.

What consoles and platforms will Dying Light 2 be launched on?

The survival horror shall be out there on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Home windows.

What’s Dying Light 2 about?

Set 15 years after the unique, Dying Light 2 takes place within the final nice human settlement, a brutal unforgiving place plunged into a fashionable darkish age. The participant turns into Aiden Caldwell, an contaminated survivor with distinctive parkour expertise, who can climb, leap and slide throughout the post-apocalyptic metropolis whereas making robust selections about the way forward for society. Like its predecessor, your complete recreation will be performed in 4-player co-op, permitting you to see how different gamers selections affect town.

Count on a big open world to discover, immersive first-person motion, spectacular motion mechanics and some horrors to face when the solar goes down…

Is there a trailer for Dying Light 2?