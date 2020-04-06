When is Dying Light 2 released? What’s it about and is there a trailer?

Zombies are all the fashion as of late, however this long-awaited sequel takes a totally different strategy to simply mowing down the undead. As a highly effective inhabitant of humanity’s final nice settlement, Dying Light 2 sees you not solely battle the contaminated but in addition make robust choices about the way forward for town.

Right here’s every thing you might want to know about this Strolling Lifeless-style sport…

When is Dying Light 2 launched?

Dying Light 2 is anticipated to be launched in 2020. The horror RPG was initially pegged for a spring 2020 launch date at E3 2019, however in January 2020 developer Techland introduced the sport’s launch can be delayed indefinitely. A launch within the second half of 2020 appears to be like extra doubtless now for Dying Light 2.

What consoles and platforms will Dying Light 2 be launched on?

The survival horror will probably be out there on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Home windows.

What’s Dying Light 2 about?

Set 15 years after the unique, Dying Light 2 takes place within the final nice human settlement, a brutal unforgiving place plunged into a trendy darkish age. The participant turns into Aiden Caldwell, an contaminated survivor with distinctive parkour expertise, who can climb, bounce and slide throughout the post-apocalyptic metropolis whereas making robust selections about the way forward for society. Like its predecessor, your complete sport may be performed in 4-player co-op, permitting you to see how different gamers selections impression town.

Count on a large open world to discover, immersive first-person motion, spectacular motion mechanics and some horrors to face when the solar goes down…

Is there a trailer for Dying Light 2?