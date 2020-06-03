When is El Presidente on Amazon Prime Video?

The corruption scandal that engulfed FIFA in 2015 was a really properly publicised affair – finally main to 2 of soccer’s strongest males shedding their jobs.

And now part of the scandal is the topic of a brand new eight-episode Amazon Prime Video comedy drama collection from Academy Award winner Armando Bo, which focuses on the exercise of Chilean soccer official Sergio Jadue.

El Presidente tells the story of Sergio Jadue, and his surprising journey from small-time membership crew president to the pinnacle of the Chilean FA.

Throughout his time as President, Jadue was concerned in a $150m bribery conspiracy, which additionally concerned Julio Grondona – the pinnacle of the Argentine soccer affiliation – and finally grew to become an FBI informant.

Regardless of his function in uncovering the scandal, Jadue didn’t get off too evenly – he was banned from soccer for like in 2016.

The official synopsis for the collection reads, “Sergio Jadue, a lowly director of a small-town soccer membership in Chile, unexpectedly finds himself on the head of the Chilean soccer affiliation.

“Drunk with energy, he turns into the protegee of soccer godfather Julio Grondona, in addition to the FBI’s key to undoing the most important corruption scheme on this planet of soccer, and to placing the presidents of all of South America’s soccer federations behind bars.”

When is El Presidente out on Amazon Prime Video?

The collection launches all over the world on Friday fifth June 2020 – with all eight episodes obtainable on the identical time.

El Presidente solid: Who seems within the collection?

The solid is made up predominantly of Latin American actors, with Colombian star Andrés Parra taking on the lead function of Sergio Jadue.

Some faces could also be acquainted – for instance Mexican actress Karla Souza has beforehand appeared in US drama The way to Get Away with Homicide and Paulina Gaitán has starred in Narcos.

Different solid members embody Luis Margani, Luis Gnecco, Daniel Muñoz, Francisco Reyes and Sergio Hernández.

El Presidente trailer

You’ll be able to check out what to anticipate from the collection within the trailer beneath…

