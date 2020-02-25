When is Endeavour season eight on TV?

The final season of ITV’s Inspector Morse prequel Endeavour was certainly one of its darkest but, as Endeavour and DI Fred Thursday chased down not one, however two serial killers – first the Towpath Killer, and second the shadowy determine behind a string of “freak accidents”…

*Warning: spoilers forward for Endeavour collection seven*

With an eighth collection already confirmed, how will the present’s writers resolve the seventh collection’ dramatic ending, which noticed Endeavour able to switch to a different police division following an enormous bust-up with former mentor, Fred?

Right here’s every part you want to know…

When is Endeavour collection eight on TV?

ITV has already confirmed that there can be a collection eight, breaking the information previous to filming starting on collection seven. Nevertheless, it’s not but recognized when filming for collection eight will start, or when it’s going to air.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com forward of the collection seven launch date, Shaun Evans (who performs Endeavour Morse) additionally spoke about future plans for an additional collection, when he confirmed that the character Joan Thursday (Endeavour’s love curiosity within the earlier seasons), who was absent from the latest collection, will “undoubtedly be again, she’s a part of the household”.

What occurred on the finish of Endeavour collection seven?

Endeavour’s three-part seventh collection completed with a sombre last scene, set in opposition to a nighttime Venetian backdrop. All through the collection, Morse and his mentor Fred Thursday had been at odds over the “Towpath Killer,” a serial killer whom the Oxford Metropolis police had been struggling to hint, and in addition whether or not or not a collection of native freak accidents had been, actually, the work of one other serial killer (Endeavour was satisfied of foul play, however Fred disagreed).

In episode three, tensions between the 2 detectives reached boiling level, and long-unspoken resentments – Endeavour’s superiority complicated, Fred’s extra old school policing methods – had been lastly aired, because the pair hurled insults at one another (whereas standing over a corpse, we would add) till the normally well-mannered pathologist Dr Max DeBryn needed to break them up.

Endeavour vowed to switch to a different police division, however within the meantime he continued to observe leads concerning the freak accidents – which led to him and DS Jim Unusual by chance discovering and apprehending the towpath killer, who turned out to be the identical man whom Fred had suspected all alongside, regardless of Endeavour’s doubts.

A extra contrite Endeavour headed off to Venice, after lastly figuring out that the lethal freak accidents had been being attributable to his new good friend, Ludo (whose spouse, Violetta, Endeavour was having an affair with). There was a last moonlit showdown, through which Fred turned up simply within the nick of time – earlier than Violetta took a bullet for Endeavour, and he was final seen cradling her as she died.

Confused? Don’t fear, so had been we – you may learn our full explainer piece right here, which incorporates all of the questions we’d like resolving in collection eight.

Who stars in Endeavour collection eight?

It’s extremely doubtless that we’ll see the return of Shaun Evans as Endeavour, and Roger Allam as Fred Thursday. We’ll additionally in all probability see Joan Thursday (Sara Vickers), following her absence from collection seven.

We’ll additionally hopefully see different supporting characters return, together with Anton Lesser as Chief Superintendent Reginald Vibrant, Sean Rigby as Detective Sergeant Jim Unusual, and Abigail Thaw as journalist Dorothea Frazil.

Is there a trailer for Endeavour collection eight?

Not but, however we’ll replace this web page as quickly as one materialises…