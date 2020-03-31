When is Eurovision: Come Together on? What’s it about? Will Graham Norton host?

Among the many many stay occasions, TV reveals and even Olympic Video games which have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic embrace the Eurovision Tune Contest, which was cancelled for the primary time since 1956.

Nonetheless, all is not misplaced – for these hoping to see Europe’s providing of the nice, the unhealthy and the downright weird, then the BBC will probably be screening substitute present Eurovision: Come Together.

In addition to this, the EBU and its Dutch Members NPO, NOS and AVROTROS will probably be placing collectively a brand new present entitled, Eurovision: Europe Shine A Gentle, to air rather than the Grand Ultimate.

A sprinkling of Eurovision will you should definitely cheer up the nation, nevertheless small – right here’s every thing you could learn about these alternate options to the musical providing…

When is Eurovision: Europe Shine A Gentle on?

The brand new present will air rather than the Grand Ultimate on Saturday 16 Could at 21:00 CEST (Central European Summer time Time.)

The stay present is anticipated to final roughly 2 hours and also will be broadcast from the official Eurovision YouTube channel.

What is Eurovision: Europe Shine A Gentle about?

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Gentle will honour all 41 songs, in a non-competitive format, in addition to offering loads of surprises for followers and viewers at residence. The present will probably be hosted by Dutch Eurovision presenters Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley (Eurovision 1998 and 2007) and Jan Smit.

The present additionally intends to convey collectively 2020’s artists, from their places throughout Europe, in a efficiency of a previous Eurovision hit, with unifying lyrics acceptable for the present state of affairs we’re in.

Jon Ola Sand, Government Supervisor of the Contest on behalf of the EBU, stated: “Sadly there will probably be no Eurovision Tune Contest this 12 months. As an alternative, we intend to unite Europe on 16 Could with a novel prime-time TV programme. We’re encouraging all broadcasters who had been due to participate on this 12 months’s Eurovision Tune Contest, and EBU Members in different nations, to air this present within the spirit of unity and togetherness.”

When is Eurovision: Come Together on TV?

The Eurovision particular will air on BBC One on Saturday 16th Could – the unique deliberate date the tune contest’s Grand Ultimate.

What is Eurovision: Come Together about?

Within the absence of an precise contest, Eurovision: Come Together will characteristic a compilation of memorable previous performances. Whereas the traditional clips are but to be confirmed we are going to nearly actually see ABBA’s legendary 1974 rendition of Waterloo, in addition to Bucks Fizz’s iconic outfit-ripping dance routine.

There may also be a have a look at what was deliberate for the 2020 competitors, together with a efficiency from UK hopeful James Newman. Clips from different acts may also seemingly be proven, together with Iceland’s viral entry Assume About Issues which is front-runner in our ballot…

It seems to be separate to the choice programming that the European Broadcasting Union are planning, which is supposed to “honour the artists” who missed out on performing in 2020.

Who will host Eurovision: Come Together?

Veteran Eurovision commentator Graham Norton has been confirmed to host the present, although this might be as a voiceover.