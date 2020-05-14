When is Eurovision: Come Together on? What’s it about? Will Graham Norton host?

The Eurovision Music Contest‘s cancellation as a consequence of coronavirus broke the hearts of followers everywhere in the world, as 2020 turned the primary time since 1956 that the spectacular 4-hour occasion wouldn’t happen.

To not concern nonetheless – Eurovision shall be gracing our screens this weekend albeit in a really completely different type.

The BBC shall be screening a number of alternative reveals, the primary two being Eurovision: Come Together, introduced by Graham Norton, and Grand Ultimate substitute Eurovision: Europe Shine a Gentle, organised by the EBU and its Dutch Members NPO, NOS and AVOTROS.

If you would like much more Eurovision-themed content material this weekend, BBC Two shall be residence to a number of reveals devoted to the worldwide music contest, together with Rylan Clark-Neal’s The A-Z of Eurovision and Prime of the Pops 2 Goes Eurovision, that includes an archive of songs from Lulu, Bucks Fizz and Cliff Richards.

A sprinkling of Eurovision will you’ll want to cheer up the nation, nonetheless small – right here’s all the pieces you could find out about these alternate options to the musical providing…

When is Eurovision: Come Together on TV?

The Eurovision particular will air on BBC One on Saturday 16th Could at 6.25pm – the unique deliberate date the music contest’s Grand Ultimate.

What’s going to occur throughout Eurovision: Come Together?

Hosted by Eurovision commentator Graham Norton, Eurovision: Come Together will give UK viewers the possibility to vote for his or her all-time favorite music from the previous 64 years of the worldwide competitors.

A shortlist of iconic songs has been chosen by a panel of “Eurovision consultants”, which incorporates Mel Giedroyc, Radio 1’s Adele Roberts, semi-final commentators Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills, former UK Eurovision acts SuRie and Nicki French, in addition to Radio 2’s Ken Bruce.

Through the one-hour-thirty present, we’ll even be handled to a efficiency from James Newman, who was as a consequence of signify the UK in Rotterdam this yr in addition to previews of different contestants inflicting a stir, together with Iceland’s viral entry Suppose About Issues which is front-runner in our ballot.

The present will end with Graham revealing the act voted by the British public as Eurovision’s all-time favorite act – shall be it ABBA’s Waterloo? Conchita Wurst’s Rise Like a Phoenix? You’ll must tune in to search out out.

It seems to be separate to the choice programming that the European Broadcasting Union are planning, which is meant to “honour the artists” who missed out on performing in 2020.

Who will host Eurovision: Come Together?

Veteran Eurovision commentator Graham Norton has been confirmed to host the present, although this might be as a voiceover.

When is Eurovision: Europe Shine A Gentle on?

The brand new present, which acts as a alternative for the Grand Ultimate, will air on Saturday 16 Could at 8pm on BBC One.

The dwell present is anticipated to final roughly 2 hours and also will be broadcast from the official Eurovision YouTube channel.

What is Eurovision: Europe Shine A Gentle about?

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Gentle will honour all 41 songs, in a non-competitive format, in addition to offering loads of surprises for followers and viewers at residence. The present shall be hosted by Dutch Eurovision presenters Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley (Eurovision 1998 and 2007) and Jan Smit.

Broadcast concurrently throughout Europe, the present intends to deliver collectively 2020’s artists, from their respective areas, in a efficiency of a previous Eurovision hits, with unifying lyrics applicable for the present state of affairs we’re in.

That includes dwell commentary from Graham Norton, the present can even stage a digital sing-a-long, encouraging followers from everywhere in the globe to decorate up and carry out Eire‘s successful 1980 music, What’s One other Yr.

Jon Ola Sand, Government Supervisor of the Contest on behalf of the EBU, stated: “Sadly there shall be no Eurovision Music Contest this yr. As an alternative, we intend to unite Europe on 16 Could with a singular prime-time TV programme. We’re encouraging all broadcasters who had been due to participate on this yr’s Eurovision Music Contest, and EBU Members in different nations, to air this present within the spirit of unity and togetherness.”

When is the A-Z of Eurovision on TV?

The A-Z of Eurovision will air on BBC Two at 10pm, after Eurovision: Europe Shine A Gentle.

What is the A-Z of Eurovision

Narrated by Rylan Clark-Neal, who commentates Eurovision’s semi-finals, A-Z of Eurovision offers viewers with a information to the campy, worldwide competitors.

Rylan will take a “lighthearted but affectionate sideways have a look at the best singing competitors on the planet” and serve up a number of the most memorable moments on the present throughout the final six a long time.

Which acts had been as a consequence of carry out this yr?

Whereas James Newman was as a consequence of signify the UK this yr, different talked-about worldwide acts included Lithuania’s entry The Roop with their music On Hearth, Italy‘s Diodata with Fai Rumore, Bulgaria‘s Victoria along with her music Tears Getting Sober and Azerbaijan‘s Samira Efendi with music Cleopatra.

Different contestants receiving a lot of hype earlier than Eurovision was cancelled had been Russia’s punk band Little Large with music Uno and Iceland‘s entry Daði & Gagnamagnið with their music Suppose About Issues.

