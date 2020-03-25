When is Eurovision: Come Together on? What’s it about? Will Graham Norton host?

Among the many many reside occasions, TV exhibits and even Olympic Video games which were affected by the coronavirus pandemic embody the Eurovision Track Contest, which was cancelled for the primary time since 1956.

Nonetheless, all is not misplaced – for these hoping to see Europe’s providing of the nice, the dangerous and the downright weird, then the BBC will probably be screening alternative present Eurovision: Come Together.

A sprinkling of Eurovision will you’ll want to cheer up the nation, nonetheless small – right here’s all the pieces that you must learn about this different musical providing…

When is Eurovision: Come Together on TV?

The Eurovision particular will air on BBC One on Saturday 16th Could – the unique deliberate date the tune contest’s Grand Ultimate.

What is Eurovision: Come Together about?

Within the absence of an precise contest, Eurovision: Come Together will function a compilation of memorable previous performances. Whereas the traditional clips are but to be confirmed we’ll nearly definitely see ABBA’s legendary 1974 rendition of Waterloo, in addition to Bucks Fizz’s iconic outfit-ripping dance routine.

There may even be a have a look at what was deliberate for the 2020 competitors, together with a efficiency from UK hopeful James Newman. Clips from different acts may even seemingly be proven, together with Iceland’s viral entry Suppose About Issues which is front-runner in our ballot…

It seems to be separate to the choice programming that the European Broadcasting Union are planning, which is supposed to “honour the artists” who missed out on performing in 2020.

Who will host Eurovision: Come Together?

Veteran Eurovision commentator Graham Norton has been confirmed to host the present, although this could be as a voiceover.