When is Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light on? – Everything you need to know about the replacement show

Our hearts broke once we heard Eurovision 2020 had been cancelled.

For the first time since 1956, it was revealed that the show wouldn’t go forward this yr due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However all is not misplaced, as the the EBU and its Dutch Members NPO, NOS and AVROTROS shall be placing collectively a brand new show entitled, Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light, to air instead of the Grand Ultimate.

So, when is it on? And what is it about?

Right here’s the whole lot you need to know…

When is Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light on?

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will air instead of the Grand Ultimate on Saturday 16 Could at 21:00 CEST (Central European Summer season Time.)

The dwell show is anticipated to final roughly 2 hours and also will be broadcast from the official Eurovision YouTube channel.

What is Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light about?

The brand new show will honour all 41 songs, in a non-competitive format, in addition to present loads of surprises for followers and viewers at dwelling.

It additionally intends to carry collectively 2020’s artists, from their places throughout Europe, in a efficiency of a previous Eurovision hit, with unifying lyrics applicable for the present state of affairs we’re in.

Jon Ola Sand, Govt Supervisor of the Contest on behalf of the EBU, mentioned: “Sadly there shall be no Eurovision Music Contest this yr. As an alternative, we intend to unite Europe on 16 Could with a singular prime-time TV programme.

“We’re encouraging all broadcasters who have been due to participate on this yr’s Eurovision Music Contest, and EBU Members in different international locations, to air this show in the spirit of unity and togetherness.”

Sietse Bakker, Govt Producer Occasion of what would have been the 65th Eurovision Music Contest mentioned: “We wish to make a show that places a highlight not solely on the 41 artists that have been due to seem in Rotterdam but additionally encourage these at dwelling and join folks from throughout Europe and past in these troublesome occasions.”

Bakker added: “In fact, we can even honour those that are affected by the coronavirus disaster and people who work so arduous to combat it. Let’s make this an unforgettable second in Eurovision historical past!”

Who’re the hosts?

The show shall be hosted by Dutch Eurovision presenters Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley (Eurovision 1998 and 2007) and Jan Smit.

Are there every other Eurovision replacement reveals?

Eurovision followers are in luck, as a result of the BBC can even be screening a replacement show known as Eurovision: Come Collectively.

The Eurovision particular – which shall be hosted by Veteran Eurovision commentator Graham Norton – will air on BBC One on Saturday 16th Could.

In the absence of an precise contest, Eurovision: Come Collectively will characteristic a compilation of memorable previous performances. Whereas the traditional clips are but to be confirmed we are going to nearly actually see ABBA’s legendary 1974 rendition of Waterloo, in addition to Bucks Fizz’s iconic outfit-ripping dance routine.

There can even be a take a look at what was deliberate for the 2020 competitors, together with a efficiency from UK hopeful James Newman.

Clips from different acts can even possible be proven, together with Iceland’s viral entry Suppose About Issues which is front-runner in our ballot…

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will air on Could 16th. If you’re on the lookout for extra to watch take a look at our TV information.