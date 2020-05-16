When is Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light on? Replacement song contest air date, time and acts

Our hearts broke once we heard Eurovision 2020 had been cancelled.

For the primary time since 1956, it was revealed that the present wouldn’t go forward this 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However all is not misplaced, because the the EBU and its Dutch Members NPO, NOS and AVROTROS will likely be placing collectively a brand new present entitled, Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light, to air instead of the Grand Last.

So, when is it on? And what is it about?

Right here’s the whole lot that you must know.

When is Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light on?

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will air instead of the Grand Last on Saturday 16 Could at 8pm.

The reside present is anticipated to final roughly 2 hours and can even be broadcast from the official Eurovision YouTube channel and BBC iPlayer.

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will observe Eurovision: Come Collectively, wherein the UK viewers could have the chance to vote for his or her favorite Eurovision entry of all time.

A BBC spokesperson advised RadioTimes.com: “BBC One will likely be displaying Eurovision: Come Collectively hosted by Graham Norton on 16th Could, on what would have been the Eurovision remaining. The present will characteristic basic Eurovision performances, a have a look at what would have been in 2020 and entertaining interviews, together with this 12 months’s UK entry James Newman. We’re additionally happy to verify that Eurovision followers can even be capable of watch Eurovision Shine a Light on BBC iPlayer.”

What is Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light about?

The brand new present will honour all 41 songs, in a non-competitive format, in addition to offering loads of surprises for followers and viewers at house.

It additionally intends to deliver collectively 2020’s artists, from their areas throughout Europe. Followers will come collectively from around the globe in a efficiency of a previous Eurovision hit, Johnny Logan’s What’s One other 12 months, a song with unifying lyrics acceptable for the present state of affairs we’re in.

Jon Ola Sand, Government Supervisor of the Contest on behalf of the EBU, mentioned: “Sadly there will likely be no Eurovision Song Contest this 12 months. As an alternative, we intend to unite Europe on 16 Could with a novel prime-time TV programme.

“We’re encouraging all broadcasters who have been due to participate on this 12 months’s Eurovision Song Contest, and EBU Members in different nations, to air this present within the spirit of unity and togetherness.”

Sietse Bakker, Government Producer Occasion of what would have been the 65th Eurovision Song Contest mentioned: “We need to make a present that places a highlight not solely on the 41 artists that have been as a consequence of seem in Rotterdam but in addition encourage these at house and join individuals from throughout Europe and past in these tough occasions.”

Bakker added: “After all, we can even honour those that are affected by the coronavirus disaster and those that work so exhausting to combat it. Let’s make this an unforgettable second in Eurovision historical past!”

The present can even characteristic particular performances from former winners together with much-loved Swedish champion Måns Zelmerlöw singing his 2015 profitable song Heroes, Israel’s charismatic 2018 champion Netta performing an acoustic model of her new song and a cross-border duet between Michael Schulte (Germany’s act in 2018) and The Frequent Linnets (Netherlands, 2014) singing Nicole’s 1982 profitable song Ein Bisschen Frieden.

Who’re the hosts?

The present will likely be hosted by Dutch Eurovision presenters Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley (Eurovision 1998 and 2007) and Jan Smit.

Are there some other Eurovision alternative exhibits?

Eurovision followers are in luck, as a result of the BBC can even be screening a alternative present known as Eurovision: Come Collectively.

The Eurovision particular – which will likely be hosted by Veteran Eurovision commentator Graham Norton – will air on BBC One on Saturday 16th Could.

Within the absence of the particular contest, Eurovision: Come Collectively will characteristic a compilation of memorable previous performances and an opportunity to vote in your favorite Eurovision songs of all time. Whereas the basic clips are but to be confirmed we are going to virtually actually see ABBA’s legendary 1974 rendition of Waterloo, in addition to Bucks Fizz’s iconic outfit-ripping dance routine.

Graham can’t wait to current the present. “I’ve to confess that there’s one thing good about trying again in any respect the best Eurovision moments with my slippers and a glass of vino handy! I can’t say I’ll miss the little hut the place I usually commentate from, however I’ll actually miss sharing gossip with my fellow commentators and attending to witness all of the performances reside.”

There can even be a have a look at what was deliberate for the 2020 competitors, together with a efficiency from UK hopeful James Newman. Graham says, “I’m actually trying ahead to chatting with James about how he has felt about all of it, getting an concept of what he had deliberate for his efficiency on the night time and in fact what is up subsequent for him!”

Clips from different acts can even probably be proven, together with Iceland’s viral entry Assume About Issues which is front-runner in our ballot…

Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light will air on Saturday, 16th Could on BBC One. Eurovision Come Collectively additionally airs on Saturday 16th Could at 6.25pm with basic Eurovision acts performing. Whilst you await Eurovision 2021 try the total checklist of Eurovision winners, the Eurovision 2020 acts. When you’re in search of extra to observe try our TV Information.