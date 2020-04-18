When is Extraction released on Netflix?

A brand new motion thriller is coming to Netflix – one which sees Thor star Chris Hemsworth take on the function of a troubled black market mercenary.

Described as a “soul looking race to outlive”, this action-packed film marks the directorial debut of stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, and guarantees to depart viewers on the sting of their seats.

When does it drop, what’s it about and who else is in it? Right here’s what it is advisable to know.

When is Extraction released within the UK?

Extraction lands on Netflix on 24th April 2020.

What is Extraction about?

Primarily based on the comedian Cuidad – created by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando Leon Gonzalez and Eric Skillman – Extraction tells the story of black market mercenary Tyler Rake who is despatched to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord.

Initially titled Dhaka, the movie was renamed Out of the Hearth, earlier than being unveiled as Extraction in February this yr.

It was directed by Sam Hargrave – who carried out as Chris Evans’ stunt double in Captain America: The Winter Soldier – and produced by Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony (Avengers: Endgame).

Who stars in Extraction?

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Snow White and the Huntsman) performs protagonist Tyler Rake, with Rudhraksh Jaiswal showing as Ovi Mahajan, the kidnapped boy.

Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge) performs Nik Khan, David Harbour (Stranger Issues) takes on Gaspar – one other mercenary – and Pankaj Tripathi stars as Ovi’s father, Ovi Mahajan Sr.

Is there a trailer?

There is. You’ll be able to watch it right here, beneath.

Extraction will probably be released on Netflix on 24th April 2020. If you happen to’re searching for extra to look at try our TV information.