With Fear the Walking Dead set to return with its sixth season later this yr, followers are getting ready by rewatching the boxset or catching up on missed episodes.

The post-apocalyptic horror drama, a sister collection to The Walking Dead, stars Lennie James (Save Me) as Morgan Jones, the chief of a bunch of survivors, trying to find others to assist as a method of atoning for his or her previous.

When you’re behind on the present and wish to velocity via season 5 earlier than the upcoming collection arrives, right here’s every little thing it is advisable to learn about how you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

When is Fear the Walking Dead season 5 on Amazon Prime Video?

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead is presently accessible to observe on Amazon however for a value – £12.99 for the complete season or £2.49 for every episode.

Amazon has not but introduced whether or not the collection will grow to be free to observe with Prime membership like seasons one to 4.

We’ll hold you up to date on any information from Amazon Prime Video so watch this house.

How a lot is an Amazon Prime subscription?

When you join Amazon Prime, you join a complete bundle of providers, from free subsequent day supply, music streaming service Amazon Music, limitless picture storage, in addition to, after all, TV collection and movies.

Prime membership prices £7.99 per thirty days should you go for a month-to-month subscription.

Nonetheless, you too can go for an annual subscription costing £79 per yr, which works out at £6.58 per thirty days.

In case you are positive you solely wish to use Amazon’s video service, there is a separate membership only for Amazon Prime Video that prices £5.99 per thirty days. Nonetheless, that subscription doesn’t embody any of the different providers. See all the accessible plans right here.

If you wish to see what the service is like earlier than paying for it, you may join a 30-day free trial.

Fear the Walking Dead season 5 solid

Season 5 sees Lennie James return as the surviving group’s chief Morgan Jones alongside Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark.

Becoming a member of them on-screen is Maggie Grace (Althea ‘Al’ Szewcyk-Przygocki), Colman Domingo (Victor Strand), Danay García (Luciana Galvez) and Garret Dillahunt (John Dorie).

AMC

What occurred in Fear the Walking Dead season 4?

Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead launched Morgan Jones, a former character in The Walking Dead, who left Rick Grimes’ group and meets John Dorie, Althea and the Clark household – Madison, Nick and Alicia and Nick’s girlfriend Luciana.

Collectively, the group discover a secure haven from the zombies inside the grounds of a baseball stadium however quickly come throughout one other risk –a hostile group of survivors often known as the Vultures.

Seasons 1-Four of Fear the Walking Dead can be found to observe on Amazon Prime Video – check out what else is on with our TV Information