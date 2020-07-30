When is Fear the Walking Dead season 6’s release date? What’s going to occur?

Fear the Walking Dead is set to return for a sixth season this Autumn – and in accordance to sequence boss Scott M Gimple the newest outing of the in style spin-off will see “a number of time jumps.”

Gimple made the feedback throughout a panel at the current [email protected] occasion, claiming that “not solely is there a time leap, however there is likely to be time jumps.”

And people feedback have been expanded on by government producer Ian Goldberg who teased an “anthology construction” to the episodes in the forthcoming season, including that “we get to deep dive into precisely what these characters are going by inside Virginia’s communities”.

Learn on for the whole lot you want to find out about Fear the Walking Dead season six, together with the release date, what’s going to occur and the solid.

When does Fear the Walking Dead season 6 air?

The brand new sequence will begin in October, with the first episode airing in the UK on BT TV channel AMC on Monday 12th October 2020 – someday after it’s US premiere.

What’s going to occur in Fear the Walking Dead season 6?

The sequence is reportedly set to additional discover villain Virginia (Colby Minifie) with Scott M Gimble having stated we are able to anticipate to see new dimensions to her this time spherical.

He stated,”Considered one of the characters is somebody who opens up a complete new facet to Virginia. And that is her little sister, Dakota.

“It reveals a complete totally different facet to her character. Seeing Colletti and Colby collectively, it’s scary and enjoyable.”

And showrunner Andrew Chambliss added, “Virginia is now calling the photographs. Our characters should not masters of their very own universe anymore. They’re dwelling below Virginia’s rule and in Virginia’s communities.

“It’s an enormous paradigm shift and we’re actually concerned about what this does to our characters. What you’ll see is some very totally different shades to these characters. They’ll all be examined in methods they’ve not been examined earlier than.

“How will they slot in Virginia’s world? Will they insurgent? Will they settle for it? You may be very stunned with how these characters react and tonally it’s going to be a darker season.”

Moreover, Gimble has additionally revealed {that a} reunion for Al and Isabelle could possibly be on the playing cards.

“There’s extra story there. We would like to discover that story extra, individually with these characters and probably collectively,” he stated at [email protected]

“We have been actually pleased with how that got here out we acquired to take an even bigger have a look at the world and a deeper have a look at Al. Al is such a guarded character, and it was enjoyable to see Maggie have the ability to open up.

“The reply: there is an opportunity.”

It actually appears doubtless to be motion packed – and that’s not even bearing on Morgan (Lennie James) who was left in an unlucky predicament at the finish of season 5.

Which solid members are returning for Fear the Walking Dead season 6?

A number of of the present’s massive stars are again for the newest run, together with Colby Lennie James (Save Me) as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey (The 100) as Alicia Clark, Colman Domingo (Euphoria) as Victor Strand and Danay Garcia (Jail Break) as Luciana Galvez.

AMC

Different acquainted faces reprising their roles embody Garret Dillahunt (Elevating Hope), Maggie Grace (Misplaced), Jenna Elfman (Dharma and Greg), Alexa Nisenson (Summer season Camp Island), Austin Amelio (Everyone Desires Some!!), Ruben Blades (Gideon’s Crossing) and Karen David (Legacies).

As well as a few the recurring solid from season 5 have been bumped up to sequence regulars – with each Mo Collins and Colby Hollman set to characteristic extra prominently.

The one confirmed new solid member for season 6 thus far is Zoe Colletti who has beforehand starred in the movie Scary Tales to Inform in the Darkish and crime drama Metropolis on a Hill and can play Dakota, Virginia’s sister.

We’ll let you realize if we hear of any new actors becoming a member of the present for the sixth run.

Fear the Walking Dead season 6 trailer

The one-minute trailer beneath premiered at [email protected] in July 2020 – and appears to present Morgan in serious trouble.

Fear the Walking Dead is obtainable to make amends for Amazon Prime Video. You may also take a look at the greatest Amazon Prime sequence and greatest motion pictures on Amazon Prime, or if you happen to’re searching for extra to watch, go to our TV Information.