ITV’s unexpectedly humorous drama Flesh and Blood, starring Harry Potter’s Imelda Staunton because the interfering neighbour from hell, was a determined hit for the broadcaster, with a stellar ensemble forged and a cliffhanger ending.

There are many unfastened threads and unanswered questions left for viewers to agonise over – however as of but there’s nonetheless nothing official within the pipeline in the case of a second season.

Russell Tovey (who performs a private coach within the present) has revealed that he’s up for a second season – however that any renewal can be dependant on his co-star Staunton’s filming schedule for Netflix’s The Crown.

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable learn about Flesh and Blood season two.

When is Flesh and Blood series two on TV?

ITV hasn’t but confirmed whether or not or not a second series has been commissioned, however series star Russell Tovey beforehand informed RadioTimes.com in an unique interview that he would “completely” be up for one more series.

Nonetheless, he’s since revealed that whereas he’s “hoping” for a second season, all of it relies upon on Imelda Staunton’s upcoming function in Netflix’s The Crown.

Talking to What’s on TV, the Years and Years actor mentioned: “I’m hoping one thing is on the playing cards for Flesh and Blood subsequent yr, however there’s nothing official.”

He added, nevertheless, that it relies upon on whether or not his fellow forged members would even be on board for series two.

“It’s about availability. Imelda [Staunton] is enjoying The Queen in The Crown, in order that’s a little bit of an issue! However I’d like to do extra!”

What is going to occur in Flesh and Blood series two?

Series one adopted just lately widowed Vivien, whose three grownup youngsters, Helen, Jake, and Natalie, and her overprotective neighbour, Mary, all change into involved when retired surgeon (and suspected gold digger) Mark enters Vivien’s life and sweeps her off her toes.

*Warning: comprises spoilers beneath for Flesh and Blood series one episode 4*

The four-part series one centred round a thriller casualty at a celebration at Vivien’s seaside home – the series was informed in flashbacks whereas in present-day a unique witness was known as in every episode to speak to the police (and narrate occasions). In episode 4 we lastly learnt that the sufferer was Mark, and that he was in intensive care and unlikely to get up after Vivien’s youngsters accidentally-but-kind-of-on-purpose pushed him off the household balcony – earlier than Mary, fearing for the kids, tried to suffocate him.

On the final second of the series finale, Mark opened his eyes, and a second series would probably take care of the fallout of him waking up and most likely telling the police and Vivien about what her youngsters and beloved neighbour did to him.

Who will star in Flesh and Blood series two?

Russell Tovey (Years and Years), Claudie Blakley (Manhunt) and Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack) will probably return as Helen, Jake, and Natalie respectively.

In the meantime it additionally seems to be probably that Francesca Annis (House Fires) would return to play their just lately widowed mom Vivien, alongside Stephen Rea (Dickensian) enjoying Mark and Imelda Staunton (just lately forged as Olivia Colman’s successor in The Crown).

Is there a trailer for Flesh and Blood series two?

Not but, however we’ll maintain this web page up to date with any information.

Flesh and Blood is out there to stream on ITV Hub. Go to to our TV Information for extra to observe or check out our new TV exhibits 2020 web page to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.