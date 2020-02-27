When is Followers season 2 out on Netflix? Release date, cast, trailer and more for Japanese drama

Followers is the primary drama collection directed by Japanese filmmaker and photographer Mika Ninagawa (Diner, No Longer Human).

The primary 9 episodes are streaming now on Netflix, however what does the long run maintain for Limi (Miki Nakatani) and Natsume (Elaiza Ikeda) past that?

Right here’s all of the important data a couple of attainable second season of Followers.

Followers season 2 launch date: When is it out on Netflix?

Netflix is but to formally give Followers the inexperienced gentle for season two, however there’s no cause to start out fearing for the way forward for the present simply but.

Cindy Holland – VP of Content material Acquisition – has mentioned that whereas Netflix “completely” checks the in a single day efficiency of its reveals, she and her colleagues wait for 28 days till deciding whether or not a present has reached its targets.

Which means that the very earliest we may count on information on a renewal for Followers can be late March – the primary season of Followers was filmed from March to July in 2019, so season two can be filming later within the yr.

Nonetheless, with a four-month capturing interval, it’s nonetheless possible that season two might be prepared by early 2021.

Followers season 2 forged: Who is returning?

At this early stage, it’s secure to imagine that each one of Followers’ principal forged can be again for season two, together with…

Miki Nakatani (taking part in Limi Nara)

Elaiza Ikeda (Natsume Hyakuta)

Nobuaki Kaneko (Yuruco)

Mari Natsuki (Eriko)

Yuka Itaya (Akane)

KOM_I (Sunny)

Yutaro (Nori)

Shuhei Uesugi (Hiraku)

Is there a trailer for Followers season 2?

Not but, however you possibly can watch the trailer for the primary season – that includes director’s Ninagawa’s trademark dreamlike aesthetic and vivid colors – under.

What is Followers on Netflix about?

For the initiated, Followers charts the tales of Limi Nara, a well-known style photographer, and the aspiring actress Natsume Hyakuta, with the previous’s independence and assured outlook on life contrasting with the latter’s battle for self-confidence.



Netflix



Natsume’s life is modified perpetually when Limi posts a candid photograph of her on Instagram, immediately propelling her to fame. Their lives intersect, as each search for love and happiness whereas, in keeping with the official Netflix synopsis, combating “to keep up relevance and social forex whereas following their hearts, goals and social media accounts”.

Followers additionally explores Limi’s relationships together with her her supervisor Yuruco, entrepreneur Eriko and standard YouTuber Hiraku.

It is the primary ongoing drama collection directed by Nika Ninagawa, identified for her cinematic efforts Sakuran (2007), Helter Skelter (2012), Diner (2019) and Ningen Shikkaku/No Longer Human (2019).