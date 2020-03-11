Hungry for extra Friday Night Dinner? You’re not alone. Channel 4 is dishing up one other series of the wacky sitcom to air subsequent yr.

Right here’s what we all know to date…

When is Friday Night Dinner series 6 on TV?

CONFIRMED: Friday Night Dinner will return to Channel 4 on Friday 27th March. It is going to air weekly after that.

Who is in Friday Night Dinner series 6?

The principle forged comprised of Tamsin Greig (Jackie), Paul Ritter (Martin), Simon Fowl (Adam), Tom Rosenthal (Jonny) and Mark Heap (Jim) are all reprising their roles for the brand new series. Tracy-Ann Oberman and Rosalind Knight will even be returning of their respective roles of Aunty Val and Horrible Grandma.

On 21st February 2020, the BBC reported that Frances Cuka, who performed grandma Nelly Buller, had handed away aged 83.

What is it going to be about?

The sixth series of Friday Night Dinner will reunite your entire Goodman household together with neighbour Jim for extra zany mishaps.

A number of the introduced storylines embody: Martin buys a rundown outdated caravan and begins residing in it, Jackie panics as each her sons get girlfriends or ‘females’ as they’re referred to, Aunty Val takes up sexting, all of the whereas Jonny and Adam proceed discovering new methods to drive one another loopy.

Kenton Allen, Government Producer, stated: “Friday Night Dinner has grown into an outstanding hit for all concerned and the massive demand for brand spanking new episodes is somewhat humbling. We stay up for launching series six, alongside a wonderful vary of merchandise which we’re presently creating to launch alongside the following season. Wilson Canine Biscuits anybody?”

Will it’s the ultimate series?

That appears unlikely. Series 5 had the most important viewers because the present’s debut again in 2011, so if series six enjoys an identical degree of success then extra dinners might simply be on the horizon.