When is Germany v England at Euro 96 on ITV?

England’s well-known conflict with Germany at Euro 96 shall be proven stay on ITV this week.

Having negotiated a gaggle stage with Switzerland, Scotland and Netherlands, plus a knockout tie with Spain, the Three Lions have been brimming with confidence going up in opposition to their continental rivals within the semi-finals.

Many bear in mind to at the present time the place they watched the long-lasting showdown between two spectacular groups, however will you set your self on the emotional rollercoaster throughout in opposition to this week?

Take a look at our information to watching Germany v England at Euro 96.

When is Germany v England on ITV?

The match shall be proven on the night of Thursday 28th Might 2020 as a part of ITV’s Euro 96 Relived schedule.

What time is kick-off?

Germany v England kicks off from 6:30pm.

What channel is Germany v England?

You possibly can tune in to observe Germany v England on ITV4.

Alternatively, you possibly can stay stream the sport through ITV Hub.

Who gained Germany v England at Euro 96?

We all know it… you already know it… however let’s discuss it.

Germany triumphed following a sudden loss of life penalty shootout after present England supervisor Gareth Southgate grew to become the one and solely participant from both nation to overlook his penalty.

Alan Shearer kick-started the sport in type with a third-minute strike earlier than German centre ahead Stefan Kuntz equalised quickly after.

The tense encounter performed out with none additional targets in regular time, resulting in the shootout. Germany scored six, England racked up 5, however Southgate’s tame effort went down as an all-time ‘what might need been’ second in English soccer historical past.