When is Ghost of Tsushima released? What’s it about?

Ghost of Tsushima is a brand new recreation from Sucker Punch that is anticipated on the PS4 (and probably will probably be accessible for the brand new PS5 when it releases).

The sport has been kicking round for some time now, first introduced in 2018, it seems more likely to be one other high-profile Ps unique for avid gamers to get their tooth into in 2020.

When is Ghost of Tsushima launched?

It’s understood that Ghost of Tsushima will probably be launched in the course of the Summer time 2020 window.

What is Ghost of Tsushima about?

The sport is a historic themed open world journey primarily based in feudal Japan.

From what might be seen within the trailers, it seems like the sport is going to be visually arresting with a robust soundtrack and can enchantment to avid gamers in search of an immersive expertise with a cinematic really feel and an intriguing story.

For those who’re a fan of samurai adventures, this seems like it may very well be a recreation for you.

On what consoles and platforms will Ghost of Tsushima be accessible?

Ghost of Tsushima is a Ps unique and will probably be accessible on PS4 and probably PS5, though this is to be confirmed.

Can I pre-order the sport?

You possibly can pre-order the sport by way of Amazon right here

Is there a trailer?

Sure, right here’s a have a look at the sport…