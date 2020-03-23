When is Ghost of Tsushima released? What’s it about?

Ghost of Tsushima is a brand new recreation from Sucker Punch that is anticipated on the PS4 (and probably shall be obtainable for the brand new PS5 when it releases).

The sport has been kicking round for some time now, first introduced in 2018, it seems prone to be one other high-profile Ps unique for players to get their enamel into in 2020.

When is Ghost of Tsushima launched?

It’s understood that Ghost of Tsushima shall be launched in the course of the Summer season 2020 window.

What is Ghost of Tsushima about?

The sport is a historic themed open world journey primarily based in feudal Japan.

From what could be seen within the trailers, it seems like the sport is going to be visually arresting with a robust soundtrack and can attraction to players in search of an immersive expertise with a cinematic really feel and an intriguing story.

Should you’re a fan of samurai adventures, this seems like it could possibly be a recreation for you.

On what consoles and platforms will Ghost of Tsushima be obtainable?

Ghost of Tsushima is a Ps unique and shall be obtainable on PS4 and probably PS5, though this is to be confirmed.

Can I pre-order the sport?

You possibly can pre-order the sport through Amazon right here

Is there a trailer?

Sure, right here’s a have a look at the sport…