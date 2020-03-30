When is Ghost of Tsushima released? What’s it about?

Ghost of Tsushima is a brand new recreation from Sucker Punch that is anticipated on the PS4 (and presumably will probably be accessible for the brand new PS5 when it releases).

The sport has been kicking round for some time now, first introduced in 2018, it appears more likely to be one other high-profile Ps unique for players to get their tooth into in 2020.

When is Ghost of Tsushima launched?

It’s understood that Ghost of Tsushima will probably be launched through the Summer season 2020 window.

What is Ghost of Tsushima about?

The sport is a historic themed open world journey primarily based in feudal Japan.

From what may be seen within the trailers, it appears like the sport is going to be visually arresting with a strong soundtrack and can attraction to players searching for an immersive expertise with a cinematic really feel and an intriguing story.

In case you’re a fan of samurai adventures, this appears like it may very well be a recreation for you.

On what consoles and platforms will Ghost of Tsushima be accessible?

Ghost of Tsushima is a Ps unique and will probably be accessible on PS4 and presumably PS5, though this is to be confirmed.

Can I pre-order the sport?

You may pre-order the sport through Amazon right here

Is there a trailer?

Sure, right here’s a take a look at the sport…