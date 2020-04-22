When is Godfall launched? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

It’s a good 12 months for avid gamers – not solely are there huge releases equivalent to Ghost of Tsushima to look ahead to, however the next-gen console releases are simply across the nook. Whereas there’s nonetheless a lot we don’t learn about Sony and Microsoft’s upcoming programs, we do know the primary confirmed sport for the PS5 – step ahead Godfall, a fantasy looter-slasher…

When is Godfall launched?

Godfall will likely be launched in late 2020. It is fairly doubtless the sport will likely be a launch title for the PS5, which is set to be launched in the course of the vacation season – so October, November or December 2020. Due to this fact it will more than likely be one of many first video games accessible as a bundle with the PS5 system – simply in time for Christmas!

What consoles and platforms will Godfall be launched on?

Godfall was the primary sport to be introduced for the upcoming PS5. It would even be accessible on Microsoft Home windows.

What’s Godfall about?

Godfall is, unsurprisingly, a excessive fantasy sport, set in a world break up into the weather of Earth, Water, Air, Hearth and Spirit. Gamers change into one of many final of the exalted Knight’s Order and should cease a main apocalyptic occasion.

The third-person sport is described as a looter-slasher, encouraging gamers to chase legendary objects and armour and emphasising melee fight when encountering enemies. Godfall can even help as much as three-player co-op utilizing a “drop-in-drop out” system.

Is there a trailer for Godfall?

Sure – it triggered fairly a stir as the primary PS5 sport trailer: