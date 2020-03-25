When is Godfall released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

It’s a good 12 months for players – not solely are there massive releases reminiscent of Ghost of Tsushima to stay up for, however the next-gen console releases are simply across the nook. Whereas there’s nonetheless a lot we don’t learn about Sony and Microsoft’s upcoming programs, we do know the primary confirmed recreation for the PS5 – step ahead Godfall, a fantasy looter-slasher…

When is Godfall launched?

Godfall will probably be launched in late 2020. It is fairly possible the sport will probably be a launch title for the PS5, which is set to be launched through the vacation season – so October, November or December 2020. Due to this fact it will almost definitely be one of many first video games obtainable as a bundle with the PS5 system – simply in time for Christmas!

What consoles and platforms will Godfall be launched on?

Godfall was the primary recreation to be introduced for the upcoming PS5. It’ll even be obtainable on Microsoft Home windows.

What’s Godfall about?

Godfall is, unsurprisingly, a excessive fantasy recreation, set in a world break up into the weather of Earth, Water, Air, Fireplace and Spirit. Gamers turn into one of many final of the exalted Knight’s Order and should cease a main apocalyptic occasion.

The third-person recreation is described as a looter-slasher, encouraging gamers to chase legendary objects and armour and emphasising melee fight when encountering enemies. Godfall can even assist as much as three-player co-op utilizing a “drop-in-drop out” system.

Is there a trailer for Godfall?

Sure – it precipitated fairly a stir as the primary PS5 recreation trailer: