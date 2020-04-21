When is Gods and Monsters launched? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Ubisoft already had a monster Greek-themed hit with Murderer’s Creed: Odyssey, and now they’re going again to that historic properly for a extra vibrant, mythological-based providing. Gods and Monsters appears to be a vivid, breezy exploration of Historic Greek myths and monsters and is popping out very quickly.

Right here’s every little thing we all know to this point in regards to the swords and sandals slasher…

When is Gods and Monsters launched?

Gods and Monsters was initially scheduled to hit cabinets on February 25th 2020, however like many big-budget video games not too long ago has since been delayed – it can now be anticipated in late 2020.

What consoles and platforms will Gods and Monsters be obtainable on?

Gods and Monsters shall be obtainable on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Swap and PC, in addition to next-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Sequence X.

What’s Gods and Monsters about?

From the workforce who made the sprawling Murderer’s Creed Odyssey comes this equally Historic Greek-themed fantasy journey, about a warrior on a mission to avoid wasting the Greek Gods.

Set on the fictional Isle of the Blessed, now riddled with mythological creatures, gamers can wield the ability of the gods to battle the likes of Medusa, Hydras and Cyclops so as to attain their chief – the mighty Typhon.

Gameplay will include preventing stated beasts, in addition to fixing puzzles, finishing dungeons and exploring the open world.

As proven within the trailer, the sport has reasonably gorgeous cel-shaded art work that appears to be impressed by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Can I pre-order Gods and Monsters?

You may pre-order the sport by way of Amazon right here.

Is there a trailer for Gods and Monsters?

Sure – it’s reasonably lovely: