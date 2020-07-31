When is Good with Wood’s release date? What you need to know about Mel Giedroyc’s new show

We’ve had aggressive cake-baking, dress-making, flower-arranging and craft-creating, however now it’s time for carpentry to get the Bake-Off therapy.

Channel 4 is launching new competitors show Good With Wooden, a collection through which woodworkers are challenged to whittle bold builds for an opportunity to win the carpentry crown.

Offered by comic Mel Giedroyc, the saucily-named collection is certain to be an innuendo-filled furniture-fest that’ll depart you pine-ing for extra.

Right here’s all the pieces you need to know about the primary collection of Good With Wooden.

When is Good With Wooden on TV?

Channel Four has not but introduced a premiere date for the new pastime competitors, however we’ll maintain this web page up to date as and when the information breaks which – touch-wood – will probably be quickly.

What is Good With Wooden?

Channel 4’s Good With Wooden is a new competitors collection, which sees a gaggle of woodworkers go head-to-head on bold carpentry tasks.

Filmed in a shocking woodland setting, every episode centres round a ‘Large Construct’, through which the contestants are challenged to create “massive and imaginative wood constructions” for the show’s skilled judges to look at.

After numerous aggressive rounds, the competing carpenters will probably be whittled down till just one stays.

Who presents Good With Wooden?

Getty Pictures

Good With Wooden will probably be offered by comic Mel Giedroyc, who beforehand hosted The Nice British Bake Off with her comedy companion Sue Perkins.

She not too long ago starred alongside Perkins in Sky 1 comedy-drama Hitmen, and prior to now, has offered BBC One’s The Era Recreation, Let It shine and numerous Eurovision TV occasions.

“Within the phrases of Ian Religion, the supervisor of Spinal Faucet, ‘… within the topsy-turvy world of heavy rock, having an excellent stable piece of wooden in your hand is typically helpful.’ I might add to that by saying that within the topsy-turvy world of 2020 IN GENERAL, having an excellent stable piece of wooden in your hand is just about ESSENTIAL,” Giedroyc mentioned in an announcement.

“So, if you go down to the woods immediately, you’re in for a giant shock. Good With Wooden is going to be one thing we are able to all lean on. I can’t wait to make like Edward Woodward and get WOODSWARD.”

Good With Wooden doesn’t but have a confirmed air date. If you’re on the lookout for one thing else to watch, take a look at our TV Information.