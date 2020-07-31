General News

When is Googlebox again? When to expect series 16

July 31, 2020
3 Min Read

Superstar Gogglebox got here to a detailed this month, leaving many followers twiddling their thumbs on a Friday evening.

Fortunately, these of you who love spying on others as they watch TV received’t have to wait lengthy, series 16 of Gogglebox is returning to Channel four within the autumn.

Narrated by The Royle Household’s Craig Money, the long-running series is set to return for its second series of 2020 as “Britain’s sharpest armchair critics” share their insightful, passionate and generally emotional critiques of the week’s greatest and greatest exhibits.

Right here’s all the pieces you want to know in regards to the upcoming series of Gogglebox.

When is Gogglebox again on TV?

Channel four has confirmed that Gogglebox will return with a model new series, consisting of 15 episodes, in September.

Whereas the broadcaster has not formally introduced a date, the series’ creator Tania Alexander tweeted in July that Gogglebox will probably be again on our screens on Friday 11th September. 

What is Gogglebox about?

Gogglebox is a actuality series that sees a lot of households or teams of associates throughout the UK watch and commentate on the varied exhibits seen on TV that week.

The series, now narrated by Craig Money, has been airing on Channel four since 2013 and has received varied awards, together with a BAFTA TV Award for Actuality and Constructed Factual Programme.

Gogglebox solid

The road-up for the upcoming series has not but been formally introduced however just a few solid members from earlier seasons have hinted their return to the Gogglebox couch.

Sid Siddiqui, of the Siddiqui household, advised his Twitter followers on the finish of the final series that he’d be seeing viewers once more in September, whereas well-liked duo Lee and Jenny additionally mentioned that they’d be again on screens within the autumn.

Gogglebox will return with series 16 on Friday 11th September. When you’re in search of one thing else to watch, try our TV Information.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment