When is Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip back on TV?

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix’s highway journey throughout America sadly got here to an finish with the final episode of collection two airing on Thursday – however what’s subsequent for the trio of travelling cooks?

Right here’s the whole lot we learn about a 3rd collection of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip…

Will there be a collection three?

ITV has not but confirmed whether or not Road Trip will return for a 3rd collection, but it surely’s unlikely that the present can be returning anytime quickly on account of outbreak of Covid-19.

With actuality reveals like Love Island attempting to keep away from worldwide journey for the upcoming summer season collection, it appears to be like like Gordon, Gino and Fred shall be caught indoors for the foreseeable future.

When will collection three be on TV?

The cross-country delicacies present first premiered in late 2018, leaving a spot of a year-and-a-half between the primary collection and the second. If a 3rd collection of the present is commissioned, based mostly on earlier airdates, we could possibly be taking a look at a late 2021 airdate.

What occurred throughout collection two?

Collection two of Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip noticed the three cooks trek throughout the US, experiencing the native tradition and delicacies alongside the best way.

All through their journey, we watched because the boys donned cowboy gear in Arizona, checked out a $777 burger in Las Vegas and tried goat yoga while excessive on cannabis-infused tea in San Francisco.

The trio additionally drove dune buggies within the Mexican desert, though throughout the race Gino “virtually died” after crashing his automobile.

The finale noticed them remodel into lumberjacks in Texas.

If you happen to’re on the lookout for extra to observe take a look at our TV information.