When is Great British Bake Off back in 2020? Host, judges, bakers

The Great British Bake Off continues tonight on Channel 4 because the remaining bakers as soon as once more take their locations in the well-known tent.

Final week, viewers sadly needed to bid farewell to fashionable baker Sura, who didn’t impress the judges throughout Chocolate Week.

Sura had been a popular contestant on the present, profitable over viewers regardless of by chance toppling Dave’s desserts in the opening week.

She turned the fourth baker to be eradicated from the present after eccentric music trainer Rowan, radiographer Loriea and accountant Makbul had beforehand exited the tent, abandoning eight Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants nonetheless in the working to be topped this 12 months’s winner.

The bakers have a number of weeks left to impress the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts, though 2016 finalist Jane Beedle believes she’s already sussed out this 12 months’s winner.

Talking in an interview with RadioTimes.com Jane predicted Peter would win the present, saying: “He’s positively going to be in the ultimate. He’s in my ultimate. I can’t select one other one but, however he’s positively in my ultimate. The truth is, I’d virtually put a tenner on him to win.”

Because the baking continues, right here’s all the things you might want to know concerning the yummiest present on TV, The Great British Bake Off.

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020?

The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4 on Tuesday, twentieth October at 8pm.

This week’s Great British Bake Off theme is Pastry Week.

The present introduced the information on their official Twitter web page.

Enter a tent of goals the place the unattainable turns into choux.

Pastry Week. Tonight. 8pm.

Filming for the sequence began on the finish of July, with contestants and crew reportedly having to quarantine for 14 days.

A spokesperson for Love Productions – the corporate which creates the present – defined: “We’re working exhausting to ship Bake Off to the viewers this 12 months, the precedence is the protection of everybody concerned in the manufacturing of the sequence.”

Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants

Our bakers have now been introduced and it appears like a superb combine.

Right here’s your full record of bakers:

Was filming for GBBO 2020 affected by coronavirus?

Like many different reveals, filming for The Great British Bake Off was delayed because of the current pandemic.

Filming was anticipated to start in Could, however, because of the public well being disaster, it was postponed.

Artistic director at Love Productions Kieran Smith not too long ago spoke concerning the difficulties filming in the pandemic.

Talking in a problem of Radio Instances Journal, Smith revealed manufacturing was virtually placed on maintain after somebody on set started to indicate potential signs of the virus and needed to be examined.

He mentioned: “Any person spoke to our medical group as a result of they had been exhibiting signs that might have been COVID.

“We had very strict protocols about what to do. They had been remoted instantly, as was anybody who had been in shut contact with them. They had been examined instantly. We paused filming for a day. The take a look at got here back destructive and we resumed filming the subsequent day.”

“We had been fortunate,” he added, “but it surely felt it like we might should be extraordinarily unfortunate for it to be optimistic.”

Bake Off beforehand shared the behind-the-scenes modifications the present needed to undergo in order to work in the present local weather.

The present’s manufacturing employees, which consists of 120 folks, needed to stay in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks to soundly movie the upcoming sequence and permit the solid to work round social-distancing pointers.

Smith defined: “So many individuals depend on Bake Off for work that we knew we needed to work out a plan.”

Deputy Director of Programmes at Channel 4, Kelly Webb-Lamb additionally spoke concerning the modifications that needed to be made to indicate.

Through the Edinburgh TV Competition, she mentioned: “What we’ve executed is created protocols with the manufacturing corporations that completely there are protocols, we’ve labored exhausting with them to place testing and quarantining regimes in place beforehand for all expertise, all solid, all crew, in order that after we go into the bubble we all know that everyone there is destructive.”

The group even managed to work across the Great Flour Scarcity of 2020 – by sourcing baggage from eating places.

GBBO 2020 hosts

Bake Off 2020 will look a bit of totally different from earlier years, after Sandi Toksvig introduced she was to stop the present.

She’ll get replaced by comic Matt Lucas, who’ll be part of Noel Fielding as host.

“When stepping down from a job it is fairly widespread for folks to say they’re doing so in order to spend extra time with their household. Unusually I’m departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend extra time with my different work,” Sandi defined in an announcement.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming present. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of many nice pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I do know will proceed past the confines of tv.

“Bake Off is an exquisite programme which has already proved it may possibly fortunately face up to a change of internet hosting personnel. The explanation for that, after all, is that the true stars of the present are the bakers themselves. I want everybody properly.”

What has Matt mentioned about becoming a member of GBBO?

Earlier this 12 months, it was confirmed that the Little Britain star could be taking on from Sandi on The Great British Bake Off.

Talking of his new function, Matt mentioned: “I’m happy to bits to be becoming a member of essentially the most scrumptious present on tv. I can’t wait to interrupt bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the good bakers. And bearing in thoughts my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some a lot bigger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Matt additionally revealed precisely what he would bake for his Showstopper cake as he spoke to Steph McGovern.

Referring to his single The Baked Potato Track – from which all proceeds are going in direction of the NHS and the combat towards COVID-19 – he mentioned: “Oh…properly…clearly I’d do a baked potato after all!”

Matt not too long ago opened up about filming in the present pandemic, evaluating it to “residing on a vacation camp”.

Throughout an look on Steph McGovern’s daytime present, Steph’s Packed Lunch, he defined: “We did one thing I don’t assume every other manufacturing had but executed. The makers, Love Productions, employed a resort and we had a skeleton employees working in the resort of about 25 folks. Everybody who was engaged on the present lived in this resort and the tent was put up in the grounds.”

He added: “It was superb. We did issues in the night. I hosted bingo one evening, Prue did a flower arranging class and Paul Hollywood introduced his pizza oven and made pizzas for everybody. It was like residing on a vacation camp.”

Matt additionally advised Steph how emotional he discovered the competitors, saying: “I’d get very invested in it… I must go to my room after a baker was despatched house and have a phrase with myself for a few hours as a result of I’d get actually upset. It was emotional.”

GBBO 2020 judges

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back to ship savage criticism, Hollywood handshakes and full dying stares throughout the tent. Our Great British Bake Off judges and hosts can have a enjoyable job this 12 months attending to style some yummy concoctions – however will any of them get a handshake?

Is there a GBBO 2020 trailer?

There positive is – and it appears prefer it’s going to be a fantastic 12 months for the Channel 4 sequence.

Within the 40-second clip, we see a brand new batch of apron-wearing bakers step into the notorious tent in a bid to win over Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

You may watch the total clip beneath.

How do you apply for the Great British Bake Off?

Sadly, functions for Bake Off 2020 have now closed. However if you happen to ever assume you’re in with an opportunity in the long run, learn our stellar information with hints and suggestions from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about the way to nail your software.

Who gained The Great British Bake Off in 2019?

Whereas Steph was the front-runner for almost all of the sequence, underdog David Atherton shocked followers by taking the highest prize in the course of the ultimate.

He joins a rising record of Great British Bake Off winners who’ve conquered the well-known white tent.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in 2020.