When is Great British Bake Off back in 2020? Host, judges, bakers

The baking continues tonight on The Great British Bake Off, with our remaining bakers getting into the well-known tent as soon as once more.

This week’s Great British Bake Off theme will see the contestants sort out Japanese Week for the very first time in the competitors.

With seven Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants nonetheless in the working to be topped this 12 months’s winner, the competitors is actually on.

Final week, viewers sadly needed to bid farewell to the stunning Linda. Linda simply couldn’t get her bakes proper on pastry week, and after massively messing up her caged tart Showstopper was despatched dwelling.

She grew to become the fifth baker to be eradicated from the present, following behind fashionable baker Sura, who didn’t impress the judges throughout Chocolate Week, eccentric music trainer Rowan, radiographer Loriea and accountant Makbul.

The bakers now have just some weeks left to impress the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts, though 2016 finalist Jane Beedle believes she’s already sussed out this 12 months’s winner.

Talking in an interview with RadioTimes.com Jane predicted Peter would win the present, saying: “He’s positively going to be in the ultimate. He’s in my remaining. I can’t select one other one but, however he’s positively in my remaining. The truth is, I’d virtually put a tenner on him to win.”

Because the baking continues, right here’s every thing it is advisable know in regards to the yummiest present on TV, The Great British Bake Off.

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020?

The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4 on Tuesday, twenty seventh October at 8pm.

The contestants will tackle Japanese Week for the primary time in the historical past of the present.

Tomorrow it is a first in the @BritishBakeOff tent . . . it is Japanese week! #gbbo pic.twitter.com/3hQyOaL8wW — Paul Hollywood (@PaulHollywood) October 26, 2020

Filming for the collection began on the finish of July, with contestants and crew reportedly having to quarantine for 14 days.

A spokesperson for Love Productions – the corporate which creates the present – defined on the time: “We’re working exhausting to ship Bake Off to the viewers this 12 months, the precedence is the security of everybody concerned in the manufacturing of the collection.”

Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants

Right here’s the total listing of this 12 months’s Great British Bake Off bakers:

Channel 4

Was filming for GBBO 2020 affected by coronavirus?

Like many different reveals, filming for The Great British Bake Off was delayed as a result of latest pandemic.

Filming was anticipated to start in Might, however, as a result of public well being disaster, it was postponed.

Inventive director at Love Productions Kieran Smith spoke in regards to the difficulties filming in the pandemic earlier in the 12 months.

Talking in a problem of Radio Instances Journal, Smith revealed manufacturing was virtually placed on maintain after somebody on set started to point out potential signs of the virus and needed to be examined.

He stated: “Any individual spoke to our medical staff as a result of they had been displaying signs that would have been COVID.

“We had very strict protocols about what to do. They had been remoted instantly, as was anybody who had been in shut contact with them. They had been examined instantly. We paused filming for a day. The take a look at got here back adverse and we resumed filming the following day.”

“We had been fortunate,” he added, “however it felt it like we might must be extraordinarily unfortunate for it to be constructive.”

Bake Off additionally shared the behind-the-scenes modifications the present needed to undergo in order to work in the present local weather forward of it’s launch in September.

The present’s manufacturing employees, which consists of 120 individuals, needed to reside in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks to securely movie the upcoming collection and permit the forged to work round social-distancing tips.

Smith defined: “So many individuals depend on Bake Off for work that we knew we needed to work out a plan.”

Deputy Director of Programmes at Channel 4, Kelly Webb-Lamb additionally spoke in regards to the modifications that needed to be made to point out.

Through the Edinburgh TV Competition, she stated: “What we’ve performed is created protocols with the manufacturing corporations that completely there are protocols, we’ve labored exhausting with them to place testing and quarantining regimes in place beforehand for all expertise, all forged, all crew, in order that once we go into the bubble we all know that everyone there is adverse.”

The staff even managed to work across the Great Flour Scarcity of 2020 – by sourcing baggage from eating places.

GBBO 2020 hosts

Bake Off 2020 will look a bit of completely different from earlier years, after Sandi Toksvig introduced she was to give up the present.

She has been changed by comic Matt Lucas, who has joined Noel Fielding as host.

“When stepping down from a job it is fairly frequent for individuals to say they’re doing so in order to spend extra time with their household. Unusually I’m departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend extra time with my different work,” Sandi defined in a press release when she departed the present.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming present. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of many nice pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I do know will proceed past the confines of tv.

“Bake Off is an exquisite programme which has already proved it might fortunately face up to a change of internet hosting personnel. The explanation for that, after all, is that the true stars of the present are the bakers themselves. I want everybody effectively.”

What did Matt say about becoming a member of GBBO?

Earlier this 12 months, it was confirmed that the Little Britain star can be taking up from Sandi on The Great British Bake Off.

Talking of his new function, Matt stated: “I’m happy to bits to be becoming a member of essentially the most scrumptious present on tv. I can’t wait to interrupt bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the good bakers. And bearing in thoughts my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some a lot bigger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Matt additionally revealed precisely what he would bake for his Showstopper cake as he spoke to Steph McGovern.

Referring to his single The Baked Potato Track – from which all proceeds are going in the direction of the NHS and the combat towards COVID-19 – he stated: “Oh…effectively…clearly I’d do a baked potato after all!”

Matt not too long ago opened up about filming in the present pandemic, evaluating it to “residing on a vacation camp”.

Throughout an look on Steph McGovern’s daytime present, Steph’s Packed Lunch, he defined: “We did one thing I don’t assume another manufacturing had but performed. The makers, Love Productions, employed a resort and we had a skeleton employees working in the resort of about 25 individuals. Everybody who was engaged on the present lived in this resort and the tent was put up in the grounds.”

He added: “It was wonderful. We did issues in the night. I hosted bingo one night time, Prue did a flower arranging class and Paul Hollywood introduced his pizza oven and made pizzas for everybody. It was like residing on a vacation camp.”

Matt additionally informed Steph how emotional he discovered the competitors, saying: “I’d get very invested in it… I must go to my room after a baker was despatched dwelling and have a phrase with myself for a few hours as a result of I’d get actually upset. It was emotional.”

GBBO 2020 judges

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood got here back to ship savage criticism, Hollywood handshakes and full loss of life stares throughout the tent. Our Great British Bake Off judges and hosts could have a enjoyable job this 12 months attending to style some yummy concoctions – however what number of handshakes will likely be dished out?

How do you apply for the Great British Bake Off?

Sadly, functions for Bake Off 2020 have now closed. However if you happen to ever assume you’re in with an opportunity in the longer term, learn our stellar information with hints and suggestions from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about learn how to nail your software.

Who gained The Great British Bake Off in 2019?

Whereas Steph was the front-runner for almost all of the collection, underdog David Atherton surprised followers by taking the highest prize throughout the remaining.

He joins a rising listing of Great British Bake Off winners who’ve conquered the well-known white tent.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in 2020. In case you’re in search of extra to look at take a look at our TV information.