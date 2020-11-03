When is Great British Bake Off back in 2020? Host, judges, bakers

Solely three challenges stand between the Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants and the quarter finals.

The baking will proceed this week on The Great British Bake Off, with the six remaining bakers entering into the well-known tent as soon as once more.

And let’s simply say issues are heating up this week (actually) because the bakers try and make ice cream muffins in the scorching sizzling climate.

This week’s Great British Bake Off theme will see the contestants go back in time as they deal with eighties week. However will all of the contestants have the ability to grasp the traditional dishes the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts throw at them?

Final week, viewers sadly needed to bid farewell to Mark after he failed along with his kawaii cake in the present’s first ever Japanese week.

He turned the sixth baker to be eradicated from the present, following behind Linda, widespread baker Sura, who didn’t impress the judges throughout Chocolate Week, and eccentric music instructor Rowan.

So, what’s going to the bakers be doing this week? Who else has left? And what else can we count on from the eleventh sequence?

Right here’s every thing it’s good to know concerning the yummiest present on TV, The Great British Bake Off.

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020?

The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4 on Tuesday, third October at 8pm.

The contestants will tackle 80s week, going back in time and difficult themselves at some British classics.

Filming for the sequence began on the finish of July, with contestants and crew reportedly having to quarantine for 14 days.

A spokesperson for Love Productions – the corporate which creates the present – defined on the time: “We’re working onerous to ship Bake Off to the viewers this 12 months, the precedence is the protection of everybody concerned in the manufacturing of the sequence.”

Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants

Right here’s the complete checklist of this 12 months’s Great British Bake Off bakers:

Channel 4

Was filming for GBBO 2020 affected by coronavirus?

Like many different exhibits, filming for The Great British Bake Off was delayed as a result of current pandemic.

Filming was anticipated to start in Might, however, as a result of public well being disaster, it was postponed.

Inventive director at Love Productions Kieran Smith spoke concerning the difficulties filming in the pandemic earlier in the 12 months.

Talking in a problem of Radio Occasions Journal, Smith revealed manufacturing was nearly placed on maintain after somebody on set started to indicate potential signs of the virus and needed to be examined.

He mentioned: “Someone spoke to our medical group as a result of they have been displaying signs that would have been COVID.

“We had very strict protocols about what to do. They have been remoted instantly, as was anybody who had been in shut contact with them. They have been examined instantly. We paused filming for a day. The take a look at got here back damaging and we resumed filming the subsequent day.”

“We have been fortunate,” he added, “nevertheless it felt it like we’d should be extraordinarily unfortunate for it to be optimistic.”

Bake Off additionally shared the behind-the-scenes modifications the present needed to undergo in order to work in the present local weather forward of it’s launch in September.

The present’s manufacturing workers, which consists of 120 individuals, needed to dwell in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks to soundly movie the upcoming sequence and permit the solid to work round social-distancing tips.

Smith defined: “So many individuals depend on Bake Off for work that we knew we needed to work out a plan.”

Deputy Director of Programmes at Channel 4, Kelly Webb-Lamb additionally spoke concerning the modifications that needed to be made to indicate.

In the course of the Edinburgh TV Competition, she mentioned: “What we’ve carried out is created protocols with the manufacturing corporations that completely there are protocols, we’ve labored onerous with them to place testing and quarantining regimes in place beforehand for all expertise, all solid, all crew, in order that once we go into the bubble we all know that everyone there is damaging.”

The group even managed to work across the Great Flour Scarcity of 2020 – by sourcing baggage from eating places.

GBBO 2020 hosts

Bake Off 2020 will look a bit totally different from earlier years, after Sandi Toksvig introduced she was to give up the present.

She has been changed by comic Matt Lucas, who has joined Noel Fielding as host.

“When stepping down from a job it is fairly widespread for individuals to say they’re doing so in order to spend extra time with their household. Unusually I’m departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend extra time with my different work,” Sandi defined in an announcement when she departed the present.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming present. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of many nice pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I do know will proceed past the confines of tv.

“Bake Off is an exquisite programme which has already proved it will possibly fortunately face up to a change of internet hosting personnel. The rationale for that, after all, is that the true stars of the present are the bakers themselves. I want everybody properly.”

What did Matt say about becoming a member of GBBO?

Earlier this 12 months, it was confirmed that the Little Britain star could be taking on from Sandi on The Great British Bake Off.

Talking of his new function, Matt mentioned: “I’m satisfied to bits to be becoming a member of essentially the most scrumptious present on tv. I can’t wait to interrupt bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the sensible bakers. And bearing in thoughts my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some a lot bigger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Matt additionally revealed precisely what he would bake for his Showstopper cake as he spoke to Steph McGovern.

Referring to his single The Baked Potato Track – from which all proceeds are going in the direction of the NHS and the struggle in opposition to COVID-19 – he mentioned: “Oh…properly…clearly I’d do a baked potato after all!”

Matt lately opened up about filming in the present pandemic, evaluating it to “dwelling on a vacation camp”.

Throughout an look on Steph McGovern’s daytime present, Steph’s Packed Lunch, he defined: “We did one thing I don’t assume every other manufacturing had but carried out. The makers, Love Productions, employed a resort and we had a skeleton workers working in the resort of about 25 individuals. Everybody who was engaged on the present lived in this resort and the tent was put up in the grounds.”

He added: “It was wonderful. We did issues in the night. I hosted bingo one evening, Prue did a flower arranging class and Paul Hollywood introduced his pizza oven and made pizzas for everybody. It was like dwelling on a vacation camp.”

Matt additionally informed Steph how emotional he discovered the competitors, saying: “I might get very invested in it… I must go to my room after a baker was despatched house and have a phrase with myself for a few hours as a result of I’d get actually upset. It was emotional.”

GBBO 2020 judges

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood got here back to ship savage criticism, Hollywood handshakes and full dying stares throughout the tent. Our Great British Bake Off judges and hosts can have a enjoyable job this 12 months attending to style some yummy concoctions – however what number of handshakes can be dished out?

How do you apply for the Great British Bake Off?

Sadly, purposes for Bake Off 2020 have now closed. However for those who ever assume you’re in with an opportunity in the longer term, learn our stellar information with hints and suggestions from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about how you can nail your software.

Who gained The Great British Bake Off in 2019?

Whereas Steph was the front-runner for almost all of the sequence, underdog David Atherton shocked followers by taking the highest prize through the remaining.

He joins a rising checklist of Great British Bake Off winners who’ve conquered the well-known white tent.

