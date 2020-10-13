When is Great British Bake Off back in 2020? Host, judges, bakers

The Great British Bake Off continues tonight, as this yr’s remaining bakers step into the notorious tent.

Final week, we stated goodbye to the loveable Rowan – who was fairly the star with viewers.

Rowan grew to become an unintended comedy hit with viewers for repeatedly failing to ship along with his elaborate bakes.

Earlier than that, radiographer Loriea and accountant Makbul exited the tent, abandoning 9 Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants nonetheless in the working to be topped this yr’s winner.

The bakers have a number of weeks left to impress the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts, though 2016 finalist Jane Beedle believes she’s already sussed out this yr’s winner.

Talking in an interview with RadioTimes.com Jane predicted Peter would win the present, saying: “He’s undoubtedly going to be in the ultimate. He’s in my closing. I can’t select one other one but, however he’s undoubtedly in my closing. Actually, I’d virtually put a tenner on him to win.”

Because the baking continues, right here’s all the pieces that you must know in regards to the yummiest present on TV, The Great British Bake Off.

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020?

The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4 on Tuesday, thirteenth October at 8pm.

This week’s Great British Bake Off theme is Chocolate Week.

The present introduced the information on their official Twitter web page.

Filming for the collection began on the finish of July, with contestants and crew reportedly having to quarantine for 14 days.

A spokesperson for Love Productions – the corporate which creates the present – defined: “We’re working onerous to ship Bake Off to the viewers this yr, the precedence is the protection of everybody concerned in the manufacturing of the collection.”

Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants

Our bakers have now been introduced and it seems like combine.

Right here’s your full checklist of bakers:

Channel 4

Has filming for GBBO 2020 been affected by coronavirus?

Like many different reveals, filming for The Great British Bake Off was delayed as a result of current pandemic.

Filming was anticipated to start in Might, however, as a result of public well being disaster, it was postponed.

Inventive director at Love Productions Kieran Smith not too long ago spoke in regards to the difficulties filming in the pandemic.

Talking in a problem of Radio Occasions Journal, Smith revealed manufacturing was virtually placed on maintain after somebody on set started to indicate potential signs of the virus and needed to be examined.

He stated: “Anyone spoke to our medical crew as a result of they have been displaying signs that might have been COVID.

“We had very strict protocols about what to do. They have been remoted instantly, as was anybody who had been in shut contact with them. They have been examined instantly. We paused filming for a day. The take a look at got here back unfavourable and we resumed filming the subsequent day.”

“We have been fortunate,” he added, “however it felt it like we might should be extraordinarily unfortunate for it to be constructive.”

Bake Off beforehand shared the behind-the-scenes modifications the present needed to undergo in order to work in the present local weather.

The present’s manufacturing employees, which consists of 120 individuals, needed to dwell in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks to soundly movie the upcoming collection and permit the solid to work round social-distancing pointers.

Smith defined: “So many individuals depend on Bake Off for work that we knew we needed to work out a plan.”

Deputy Director of Programmes at Channel 4, Kelly Webb-Lamb additionally spoke in regards to the modifications that needed to be made to indicate.

Through the Edinburgh TV Competition, she stated: “What we’ve achieved is created protocols with the manufacturing corporations that completely there are protocols, we’ve labored onerous with them to place testing and quarantining regimes in place beforehand for all expertise, all solid, all crew, in order that after we go into the bubble we all know that everyone there is unfavourable.”

The crew even managed to work across the Great Flour Scarcity of 2020 – by sourcing baggage from eating places.

Who will host GBBO 2020?

Bake Off 2020 will look a bit of totally different from earlier years, after Sandi Toksvig introduced she was to give up the present.

She’ll get replaced by comic Matt Lucas, who’ll be a part of Noel Fielding as host.

“When stepping down from a job it is fairly widespread for individuals to say they’re doing so in order to spend extra time with their household. Unusually I’m departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend extra time with my different work,” Sandi defined in an announcement.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming present. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of many nice pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I do know will proceed past the confines of tv.

“Bake Off is an exquisite programme which has already proved it might probably fortunately face up to a change of internet hosting personnel. The rationale for that, after all, is that the true stars of the present are the bakers themselves. I want everybody effectively.”

What has Matt stated about becoming a member of GBBO?

Earlier this yr, it was confirmed that the Little Britain star could be taking up from Sandi on The Great British Bake Off.

Talking of his new position, Matt stated: “I’m happy to bits to be becoming a member of probably the most scrumptious present on tv. I can’t wait to interrupt bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the sensible bakers. And bearing in thoughts my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some a lot bigger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Matt additionally revealed precisely what he would bake for his Showstopper cake as he spoke to Steph McGovern.

Referring to his single The Baked Potato Track – from which all proceeds are going in the direction of the NHS and the struggle towards COVID-19 – he stated: “Oh…effectively…clearly I’d do a baked potato after all!”

Matt not too long ago opened up about filming in the present pandemic, evaluating it to “residing on a vacation camp”.

Throughout an look on Steph McGovern’s daytime present, Steph’s Packed Lunch, he defined: “We did one thing I don’t suppose some other manufacturing had but achieved. The makers, Love Productions, employed a lodge and we had a skeleton employees working in the lodge of about 25 individuals. Everybody who was engaged on the present lived in this lodge and the tent was put up in the grounds.”

He added: “It was wonderful. We did issues in the night. I hosted bingo one night time, Prue did a flower arranging class and Paul Hollywood introduced his pizza oven and made pizzas for everybody. It was like residing on a vacation camp.”

Matt additionally advised Steph how emotional he discovered the competitors, saying: “I’d get very invested in it… I must go to my room after a baker was despatched dwelling and have a phrase with myself for a few hours as a result of I’d get actually upset. It was emotional.”

Who would be the judges on GBBO 2020?

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back to ship savage criticism, Hollywood handshakes and full loss of life stares throughout the tent. Our Great British Bake Off judges and hosts can have a enjoyable job this yr attending to style some yummy concoctions – however will any of them get a handshake?

What can viewers anticipate from GBBO 2020?

Viewers can anticipate tons from the brand new collection.

The primary signature bake on this yr’s present can be a Battenberg cake and host Matt says there’s additionally a Japanese Week this time spherical.

“The primary signature problem is Battenberg cake and I did strive a pattern of every of the 12 Battenberg muffins… I wasn’t sick however I undoubtedly by no means tried all of the muffins after that. I loved it, however it was loads of sugar,” he stated.

“They’ve achieved Japanese week for the primary time and 80s week for the primary time.”

Is there a GBBO 2020 trailer?

There certain is – and it seems prefer it’s going to be an incredible yr for the Channel 4 collection.

Within the 40-second clip, we see a brand new batch of apron-wearing bakers step into the notorious tent in a bid to win over Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

You possibly can watch the total clip under.

How do you apply for the Great British Bake Off?

Sadly, purposes for Bake Off 2020 have now closed. However in case you ever suppose you’re in with an opportunity in the long run, learn our stellar information with hints and suggestions from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about how you can nail your utility.

Who received The Great British Bake Off in 2019?

Whereas Steph was the front-runner for almost all of the collection, underdog David Atherton surprised followers by taking the highest prize through the closing.

He joins a rising checklist of Great British Bake Off winners who’ve conquered the well-known white tent.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in 2020. In case you’re in search of extra to observe take a look at our TV information.