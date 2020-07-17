When is Greenland in UK cinemas? Which cinemas are showing it?

All through his movie profession, Gerard Butler has often performed characters discovering themselves in somewhat tough conditions – having beforehand been pressured to do battle with historical kings, guerrilla terrorists, and in as soon as case even a large storm.

And for his subsequent brush with catastrophe, the Scottish motion star has the small matter of a meteorite to cope with – and one which threatens to trigger the extinction of humanity at that. Learn on for all the pieces you could learn about Greenland.

When is Greenland launched in UK cinemas?

Earlier than the coronavirus pandemic hit, the movie had been anticipated to make it’s option to cinemas for summer time blockbuster season in July – however this has been delayed barely, with the UK launch date now set at Friday 17th August 2020.

There’s no phrase of any additional delays in the mean time – however we’ll maintain you in the loop if it appears like issues are going to alter once more.

What cinemas is Greenland showing in?

Many of the huge chains plan to have their operations up and working once more – albeit with new restrictions in place – by the point August arrives, so there must be an honest selection of cinemas in which you’ll take in the movie.

It’s unclear precisely which cinemas can be showing it – however the movie is already listed on the Cineworld and Vue web sites, though tickets aren’t on sale simply but.

Greenland film score

Greenland has been rated a 12A by the BBFC and a PG-13 by the MPAA in the US for “intense sequences of catastrophe motion, some violence, bloody pictures and transient sturdy language”.

Greenland trailer

You will get a style of the motion with the beneath trailer – which exhibits the looming disaster going through Earth.

What is Greenland about?

The movie sees Butler play a person whose household are doing their greatest to seek out sanctuary towards the backdrop of an impending international disaster – as an enormous comet heads in direction of the planet.

Their solely hope for survival us by making an arduous trek to the eponymous island the place a sequence of bunkers have been arrange – all whereas the world is turning into an more and more lawless place because the panic begins to overwhelm the inhabitants.

Who is in the forged of Greenland?

Gerard Butler (300) heads up the movie as John Garrity, and he is joined in the principle forged by Deadpool star Morena Baccarin who performs his estranged spouse Alison and younger star Roger Dale Floyd (Physician Sleep) who performs the couple’s little one son Nathan.

The supporting forged consists of Scott Glenn (The Leftovers), King Bach (To All of the Boys I’ve Beloved Earlier than), David Denman (The Workplace) and Gary Weeks (Prompt Household).

