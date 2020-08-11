It’s nearly right here! Greenleaf is about to succeed in its dramatic climax Stateside and for followers of the sequence who’ve been holding out patiently for a UK launch for the fifth and last season, the wait is nearly over.

Greenleaf follows the story of the eponymous household, who run a megachurch in Memphis, Tennessee with a largely African-American membership base. The household is led by Bishop James and Woman Mae, whose estranged daughter, Grace, all of a sudden returns house after 20 years when her sister mysteriously dies.

Within the present’s last eight episodes, Grace and the Greenleaf household should lay the previous to relaxation as soon as and for all as God’s plans for the longer term unfold.

Right here’s all of the important information on when Greenleaf addicts within the UK can see the final batch of episodes:

The Greenleafs are hiding numerous stunning secrets and techniques that are slowly revealed over the course of the sequence and generally threaten the way forward for their church.

Produced by Hollywood icon Oprah Winfrey, the present is about to return to Netflix for its last outing, which can little doubt pack but extra shocking twists and revelations.

Right here’s every little thing we all know to date about Greenleaf season 5 on Netflix…

When is Greenleaf season 5 on Netflix?

Within the US, season 5 of Greenleaf debuted on OWN on 23rd June, with the eight-part last season concluding on 11th August.

The excellent news for UK followers is that, following the US broadcast, the whole season will probably be accessible to stream on Netflix – from 12th August.

Greenleaf season 5 trailer

Right here’s a primary look teaser at Greenleaf season 5, revealing what to anticipate from the ultimate run of episodes…

Greenleaf season 5 solid: Who is returning?

The primary solid consists of Keith David (Group) and Lynn Whitfield (Learn how to Get Away with Homicide) as Bishop James and Woman Mae respectively, whereas Merle Dandridge (Sons of Anarchy) performs their troubled on-screen daughter, Grace.

Desiree Ross (Falling Skies) performs Grace’s personal teenage daughter, Sophia, whereas Lamman Rucker (Meet the Browns) seems as her uncle Pastor Jacob, who has devoted his life to the church regardless of his true dream being a profession in baseball.

Rounding out the remainder of the Greenleaf household are Kim Hawthorne (Da Vinci’s Inquest) as Jacob’s spouse, Kerissa, and Deborah Pleasure Winans as youngest daughter, Charity.

I’ll proceed Grace’s prayer of gratitude with my very own. I’m so grateful to everybody who holds area with us to have the powerful conversations, to fix our societal rifts. Thank YOU for watching, thanks solid, crew, writers, producers and, in fact, @oprah. C u in 2020! #Greenleaf https://t.co/odU0FBW3HV — Merle Dandridge (@MerleDandridge) November 6, 2019

Beau Bridges (Homeland) joined the solid within the fourth season as the top of Concord & Hope Ministries, seeking to take the Greenleaf megachurch below his banner.

Notably, icon of movie and tv Oprah Winfrey seems in Greenleaf in a recurring position as Woman Mae’s sister, whereas additionally working behind-the-scenes as an government producer.

