Tv has a protracted historical past of manufacturing irresistible dramas about dysfunctional households and Greenleaf has tapped into that successful method for its previous 4 seasons.

Greenleaf follows the story of the eponymous household, who reside in Memphis, Tennessee and run a megachurch with a largely African-American membership base.

The household is led by Bishop James and Girl Mae, whose estranged daughter, Grace, all of a sudden returns residence after 20 years when her sister mysteriously dies.

The Greenleafs are hiding a variety of surprising secrets and techniques that are slowly revealed over the course of the sequence and generally threaten the way forward for their church.

Produced by Hollywood icon Oprah Winfrey, the present is about to return to Netflix for its remaining outing, which can little question pack but extra shocking twists and revelations.

Right here’s all the pieces we all know to date about Greenleaf season 5 on Netflix…

When is Greenleaf season 5 on Netflix?

Within the US, season 5 of Greenleaf debuted on OWN on Tuesday 23rd June, nevertheless it seems as if UK followers may need to attend a bit longer for the ultimate chapter.

There is no confirmed date for when season 5 will probably be hitting the UK model of Netflix, however we’ll replace this web page with extra data because it is available in.

Greenleaf season 5 trailer

Right here’s a primary look teaser at Greenleaf season 5, revealing what to anticipate from the ultimate run of episodes…

Greenleaf season 5 solid: Who is returning?

The principle solid contains Keith David (Group) and Lynn Whitfield (How you can Get Away with Homicide) as Bishop James and Girl Mae respectively, whereas Merle Dandridge (Sons of Anarchy) performs their troubled on-screen daughter, Grace.

Desiree Ross (Falling Skies) performs Grace’s personal teenage daughter, Sophia, whereas Lamman Rucker (Meet the Browns) seems as her uncle Pastor Jacob, who has devoted his life to the church regardless of his true dream being a profession in baseball.

Rounding out the remainder of the Greenleaf household are Kim Hawthorne (Da Vinci’s Inquest) as Jacob’s spouse, Kerissa, and Deborah Pleasure Winans as youngest daughter, Charity.

I’ll proceed Grace’s prayer of gratitude with my very own. I’m so grateful to everybody who holds house with us to have the robust conversations, to fix our societal rifts. Thank YOU for watching, thanks solid, crew, writers, producers and, after all, @oprah. C u in 2020! #Greenleaf https://t.co/odU0FBW3HV — Merle Dandridge (@MerleDandridge) November 6, 2019

Beau Bridges (Homeland) joined the solid within the fourth season as the top of Concord & Hope Ministries, trying to take the Greenleaf megachurch underneath his banner.

Notably, icon of movie and tv Oprah Winfrey seems in Greenleaf in a recurring position as Girl Mae’s sister, whereas additionally working behind-the-scenes as an govt producer.

Check out our lists of the finest TV exhibits on Netflix and the finest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information.