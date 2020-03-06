When is Greyhound released in UK cinemas? What is the Tom Hanks war movie about?

Tom Hanks starring in a brand new movie is sufficient to impress curiosity from cinemagoers – and that curiosity may be larger than ever for upcoming flick Greyhound, with Hanks not solely a part of the solid but in addition serving as screenwriter.

It marks Hanks’ first screenwriting credit score in nearly a decade – since he wrote and directed 2011 movie Larry Crowne, which he starred in alongside Julia Roberts.

Right here’s every little thing you should find out about the movie…

When is Greyhound released in UK cinemas?

The movie had initially been slated for an eighth Might launch – however that has been pushed again to the 12th July in the US, so it appears possible that the UK will even get it round the similar time.

What is Greyhound about?

Hanks’ first war movie since Saving Non-public Ryan in 1998, Greyhound is primarily based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by CS Forester and focuses on a US Navy commander, Ernest Krause, throughout the Battle of the Atlantic, in the direction of the midpoint of World War Two.

On his first war-time task, the commander is tasked with main a multi-national escort group as they defend a convoy of service provider ships – with submarines attacking.

The movies title comes from the radio code title for the destroyer, USS KEELING, that Krause is given command of.

Who is in the Greyhound solid?

Hanks leads the solid as Krause, however numerous different well-known stars additionally function in supporting roles.

This is England and Line of Obligation star Stephen Graham, who was most not too long ago seen on the massive display in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, options as do Daredevil star Rob Morgan and Mexican actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

In the meantime Elisabeth Shue (Leaving Las Vegas) stars as Krause’s spouse Eva and Devin Druid of 13 Causes Why performs a personality known as Wallace.

Directorial duties are taken on by Aaron Schneider, whose earlier work contains 2009 function Get Low and the Oscar successful brief movie Two Troopers.

Is there a Greyhound trailer?

Certainly there is – the first trailer arrived in March 2020. You possibly can watch it beneath…