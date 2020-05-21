When is Grow Your Own at Home with Alan Titchmarsh on?

For these of us fortunate sufficient to have a backyard or patio, lockdown has made us admire our exterior area greater than ever earlier than.

It has even impressed lots of people to take a keener curiosity in gardening, and to think about rising their very own fruit, greens and herbs.

However the place do you begin if you happen to’re not particularly green-fingered?

Right here’s all the things you could find out about Grow Your Own At Home, the programme that guarantees to assist…

What is Grow Your Own At Home?

The lockdown-inspired collection, offered by Alan Titchmarsh, guarantees to share insider recommendations on learn how to efficiently develop fruit and veg in your personal backyard, regardless of how a lot of a novice you might be. There’s additionally no want for a sprawling backyard – Alan will present you learn how to benefit from even a single pot or a tiny balcony.

Alan’s pals from his different ITV collection, Love Your Backyard, can even be readily available to offer help. David Domoney, Katie Rushworth and Frances Tophill are filming in their very own gardens, creating their very own vegetable patches and herb gardens for us to be taught from. Plus there’ll be a little bit of archive footage with much more veg-growing ideas.

Who is Alan Titchmarsh?

Critically? OK. Alan is the housewives’ favorite on the subject of TV gardeners. Not solely has he hosted numerous gardening reveals, together with perennial favorite Gardeners’ World and widespread backyard makeover present Floor Pressure, he has additionally offered his personal tea time chat present, a music present on Basic FM and celeb competitors collection, Popstar to Operastar (belief us, it was surprisingly addictive).

When is Grow Your Own At Home on TV?

The three half collection begins on ITV at 8.30pm on Monday 25th Might.

Was Grow Your Own At Home filmed in lockdown?

Sure, the present was a fast fee for ITV, responding to our new-found curiosity in spending time within the backyard and rising our personal meals. Alan took his social distancing obligations significantly – he filmed in his personal backyard with spouse Alison taking part in camerawoman!

Grow Your Own At Home begins on ITV on Monday 25th Might at 8.30pm.