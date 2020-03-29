When is Halo Infinite released? What’s it about?

It’s an thrilling 12 months for Microsoft and Xbox avid gamers, with not solely the discharge of a model new fourth technology console within the form of the Xbox Sequence X, however ultimately the arrival of a brand new Halo recreation, the sixth within the blockbuster collection… Halo Infinite.

Right here’s every little thing we all know up to now in regards to the model new, recreation and once we’re excepting it to be launched…

When is Halo Infinite launched?

At current avid gamers can count on Halo Infinite to hit their consoles throughout the “vacation 2020” window, which often means someday in late October, November or early December 2020. Our greatest guess is a November 2020 launch to coincide with the discharge of the brand new Microsoft console, the Xbox Sequence X. It’s possible a excessive profile title like this can be bundled by some retailers making the proper Christmas current for avid gamers with deep pockets!

What consoles and platforms will Halo be launched on?

Halo Infinite is anticipated to be accessible on Xbox Sequence X and Xbox One.

What’s Halo infinite about?

The sport is being ambitiously billed by some as a religious reboot of the beloved Halo franchise and is set to centre as soon as once more on the Spartan John-117, higher recognized to most as Grasp Chief.

After the adventures of Halo 5 seeing gameplay time cut up between Grasp Chief and Spartan Locke (one thing which not all gamers have been full followers of) Halo Infinite will all be about Grasp Chief and is understood to be taking over the saga from the place he left it within the earlier title.

Is there a trailer?

Sure, check out the sport above!