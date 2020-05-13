When is Harlan Coben’s The Woods released on Netflix?

Harlan Coben has rapidly grow to be one of many greatest names in crime drama, because of Netflix’s in style variations of his novels.

Following within the footsteps of Secure and extra not too long ago The Stranger, which premiered on the streaming service again in January, followers of his work have a model new sequence to get enthusiastic about.

The Woods is a Polish unique sequence adapting one other of Coben’s novels, this time exploring the unsolved disappearance of a younger girl 25 years in the past.

Right here’s every part it is advisable to find out about The Woods…

When is The Woods on Netflix?

CONFIRMED: Harlan Coben himself has introduced that The Woods shall be accessible to stream on Netflix worldwide from Friday 12th June.

Thrilled to announce this:

THE WOODS.

Netflix. Worldwide.

June 12.

Put it your watchlist now. pic.twitter.com/rRtiNFH1HK — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) Might 6, 2020

What is The Woods about?

The Woods is primarily based on Coben’s crime novel of the identical title and follows prosecutor Paweł Kopiński, whose sister went lacking within the woods close to her summer time camp 25 years in the past.

He nonetheless finds himself scuffling with the loss, however when the physique of a boy who had vanished along with her is immediately found, proof emerges that she might nonetheless be alive.

Throughout the present’s six episodes, long-kept household secrets and techniques shall be revealed and the reality might effectively tear Paweł’s life aside.

The sequence was shot on location in Poland and shall be subtitled.

Is there a trailer for The Woods?

Sure! Netflix released a full trailer for the brand new sequence on 12th Might, precisely one month earlier than its huge premiere on the service…

The intense teaser reveals Kopiński’s willpower to search out out what occurred to his sister in these woods, in addition to exploring the psychological penalties of shedding a cherished one beneath such horrible circumstances.

Who is within the solid of The Woods?

Polish actor Grzegorz Damiecki takes the lead position of Paweł Kopiński, the person looking for solutions in regards to the whereabouts of his lacking sister.

The remainder of the solid is comprised of fellow Polish appearing expertise, a few of whom are from the Warsaw space the place the sequence is set, together with Agnieszka Grochowska and Adam Wietrzynski.

