When is Harlan Coben’s The Woods released on Netflix?

Followers of Netflix’s crime drama The Stranger, which premiered on the streaming service again in January, have a brand new sequence to get enthusiastic about.

The Woods is a Polish unique sequence adapting one other of Harlan Coben’s novels, this time exploring the unsolved disappearance of a younger lady 25 years in the past.

Right here’s all the things you should find out about The Woods…

When is The Woods on Netflix?

CONFIRMED: Harlan Coben himself has introduced that The Woods might be accessible to stream on Netflix worldwide from Friday 12th June.

Thrilled to announce this:

THE WOODS.

Netflix. Worldwide.

June 12.

Put it your watchlist now. pic.twitter.com/rRtiNFH1HK — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) Might 6, 2020

What is The Woods about?

The Woods is primarily based on Coben’s crime novel of the identical identify and follows prosecutor Paweł Kopiński, whose sister went lacking within the woods close to her summer time camp 25 years in the past.

He nonetheless finds himself scuffling with the loss, however when the physique of a boy who had vanished together with her is out of the blue found, proof emerges that she may nonetheless be alive.

Throughout the present’s six episodes, long-kept household secrets and techniques might be revealed and the reality may nicely tear Paweł’s life aside.

The sequence was shot on location in Poland and might be subtitled.

Who is within the forged of The Woods?

Polish actor Grzegorz Damiecki takes the lead position of Paweł Kopiński, the person trying to find solutions concerning the whereabouts of his lacking sister.

The remainder of the forged is comprised of fellow Polish appearing expertise, a few of whom are from the Warsaw space the place the sequence is set, together with Agnieszka Grochowska and Adam Wietrzynski.

Is there a trailer for The Woods?

Not simply but, however we’ll replace this web page when the trailer turns into accessible.

Should you’re in search of extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.