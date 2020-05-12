When is Have a Good Journey: Adventures in Psychedelics out on Netflix?

“I took acid as soon as, perhaps didn’t even have to – most likely might have simply watched this documentary,” Ben Stiller says in the trailer for Have a Good Journey – Netflix‘s upcoming have a look at psychoactive substances.

Have a Good Journey: Adventures in Psychedelics interviews varied A-listers, from Sting to Sarah Silverman, and animate or reenacts their experiences with psychedelic medicine equivalent to LSD and magic mushrooms.

The documentary guarantees to combine “comedy with a thorough investigation of psychedelics”, which explores the “professionals, cons, science, historical past, future, pop cultural affect and cosmic potentialities of hallucinogens”.

Written and directed by Donick Cary, a author behind episodes of the Simpsons, Silicon Valley and Parks and Recreation, the movie appears at amusing anecdotes from celeb journeys in addition to the adverse results of unlawful hallucinogenic medicine.

When does it come out?

Have a Good Journey: Adventures in Psychedelics lands on Netflix on Monday 11th Might.

How do I watch?

The documentary will likely be obtainable to stream on Netflix.

Netflix memberships vary from £5.99 to £11.99 monthly, relying on the standard of your membership. The platform provides a one month free trial, after which customers are charged £8.99 a month for the usual subscription.

Which celebrities seem in the sequence?

The documentary options an star-studded solid of actors and comedians, together with Parks and Recreation’s Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Nick Kroll, the late Anthony Bourdain and Carrie Fisher and movie stars Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Silverman, Paul Scheer, Rosie Perez, Rob Corddry, Ben Stiller, David Cross and Will Forte.

Varied musicians additionally seem in the movie – A$AP Rocky, Sting, Reggie Watts and Donovan amongst others.

Have a Good Journey: Adventures in Psychedelics arrives on Netflix on Monday 11th Might.


